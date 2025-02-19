Jimmy Fallon kept cutting off Dakota Johnson — then she called him out in awkward TV moment

Actress Dakota Johnson called out Jimmy Fallon for his conduct during a 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' segment.

'Fifty Shades of Grey' actress Dakota Johnson doesn't mince her words during interviews! While appearing in a January 2018 episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Johnson called out the show's host Jimmy Fallon for his rude behavior. According to The Things, Johnson was telling a story about getting sprayed by a skunk, but Fallon looked distressed, seemingly worried that she was going off track and wanted to avoid an awkward moment. At the start of the interview, Fallon asked Johnson, "I have so many things I have to ask you but one is about your skunk situation. What's going on? I heard you that you got." Soon after, Johnson quipped, "Oh, just straight to that one."

Then, Fallon shared, "Well, I mean, I just read some article where you said this is like the third or fourth time you got sprayed by a skunk?" Soon after, Johnson revealed, "It happens all of the time." Fallon, who seemed in disbelief, went on to say, "Dakota what? What are you talking about? How does this happen? I have never been sprayed by a skunk," to which she replied, "I don't know I ask myself that every time it happens."

Later in the interview, the 'Madame Web' actress revealed that she had once been sprayed by a skunk in the woods, and her dog had been in a similar situation. At that point, Johnson began telling a story. "I was in Big Sur, in like a lodge and they don't have tomato juice in stock, I guess, in the middle of the night," Johnson recalled. Right after, Fallon cut Johnson off mid-sentence and asked, "What is Big Sur? I'm sorry you're in a lodge, like a hotel?" Johnson cleared Fallon's doubts by saying, "Yeah, like a little, well it isn't. It was more a little motel."

Shortly afterward, Fallon tried to summarize Johnson's story: "So you were in a motel and you got a skunk in your room and it sprayed you." Johnson mentioned that Fallon was focusing on weird details, "This story is going in a weird direction." Fallon quickly diverted the topic toward tomato juice and stated that this whole story was "bizarre." To address Fallon's concerns, Johnson pointed out there was a lack of tomato juice. "It's the middle of the night. The staff is not there," Johnson added.

As Johnson shared the story, Fallon intervened several times. Fallon also tried to change the topic by saying, "And so, you go out to walk the dog?" Johnson tried to answer the question but Fallon barged in again and asked her if the dogs were allowed at the hotel. Johnson seemed annoyed by all the interruptions caused by Fallon and she couldn't take it anymore. A frustrated Johnson asked Fallon, "Aren't you supposed to let people talk on this show?"

After being called out, Fallon covered his face with his hands. He then playfully remarked, "If they know what they are talking about, yes! What the hell are you talking about?!?" In the end, Johnson told the studio audience how to make a concoction to get rid of the skunk smell. Fallon wrapped up the topic by saying, "I don't know man, this is such a bizarre story. We love you, and I saw you at the Golden Globes," to which Johnson retorted, "Oh, we're moving on. Ok."