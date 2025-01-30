Jimmy Fallon was told to 'be careful' before entering Russell Brand's dressing room on his own talk show

Jimmy Fallon once had an awkward interaction with Russell Brand. The late-night talk show host was reportedly cautioned before entering Brand's dressing room before their interview. According to The Things, Fallon shared, "I got backstage, they said, 'Be careful, Russell's in his room, watching football, watching a match.'" In response, Brand interjected and remarked, "Yeah, 'cause I'm tough!"

The 'Saturday Night Live' alum didn't know what to expect. Fallon figured that he would find Brand cheering loudly for his favorite team or cursing angrily about what was going on in the football game but instead, he found him doing something very unexpected. Fallon shared, "I walk into the dressing room, I go, 'What's up Russell?', I walk in, and you guys...you and you're friends are watching 'Frozen.'"

With a big grin, Fallon added, "I go, 'What!' What kind of match was that?'" In his response, Brand reportedly said, "Some of us believe in love!" Fallon allegedly burst into laughter and remarked, "Alright, alright, I get that." Subsequently, Brand revealed that England had won over Scotland and that he was 'very pumped' about the game, which is why he indulged in the 'act of hooliganism' that is watching 'Frozen'.

During his interview, Brand shared how much he enjoyed watching the Disney film. He said, "The end of 'Frozen' made me feel quite amped." Fallon, in response, requested Brand not to give any spoilers. "Don't spoil it! I haven't seen it," Fallon urged. As the segment progressed, Brand also reflected on his bond with Fallon. "We've known each other a long time Jimmy, and I think I've put more into our relationship than you have," to which Fallon responded, "Don't do this on air, don't say this on air."

Undeterred, Brand stressed, "I think I love you more than you love me," and subtly called out Fallon for doing his impressions on the NBC show. As per Cheatsheet, Fallon previously did an impersonation of Brand in SNL's Christmas episode which aired in 2012. "You satirize me with hate crimes about the way I talk," Brand said. He further quipped, "Jimmy, do you know this is anti-bullying week? And you've just destroyed me. That's a bloody good impression, in a way, it's an honor to be humiliated by you." The two ended the conversation with a hearty laugh.

Brand isn't the only celebrity to gush over 'Frozen.' During an interview with Vogue Hong Kong, 'Queen's Gambit' actress Anya-Taylor Joy revealed that she would love to play Elsa in a remake of the live-animated movie. "I would love to do a musical because I’m a bit addicted to hard work. I like having an impossible mountain to climb. The idea of having to be able to sing, dance, and act at the same time would just really thrill me," Joy shared, as per Entertainment Weekly. She added, "You’d just be the favorite at every kid’s birthday party. All of my siblings have children now, so I would love for them to be able to say, 'My auntie is Elsa.' That would be pretty sick."