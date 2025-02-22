Jimmy Fallon was ready to kick his guest off the show after wild interview: "You can't say that on TV"

Fallon had almost banned a particular guest when his profinaties became too much to handle

Jimmy Fallon has hosted 'The Tonight Show' since 2014, and his tenure has had its share of highs and lows. However, the talk show host was left baffled when a popular guest let their tongue run wild and blurted out profanity. Things escalated to the point where Fallon nearly banned this former 'Saturday Night Live' alum from returning to the show, leaving viewers stunned.

Pete Davidson attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City (Image Source: /Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris)



Pete Davidson made his debut on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' with Robert Pattinson in 2018. However, it was his profanity-laced chat that shook the studio. During his appearance, Davidson, who was engaged to Ariana Grande at the time, openly gushed about their relationship, as per The Things. However, the conversation took an unexpected turn when Fallon jokingly suggested they get married on the show. Davidson questioned the public's fascination with his relationship, saying, "Why do people care? It's very weird. It's weird 'cause like the president's like trying to pardon himself and he's like f***** a porn star,"* referencing Trump's alleged affair with Stormy Daniels.

While the audience laughed, Fallon appeared visibly uncomfortable. As Davidson continued using profanity throughout the interview, Fallon eventually intervened, reminding him, "You can't use words like that on television," before jokingly "firing" him from the show. Davidson shrugged off Fallon's reaction, saying, "No, it's fine, I'll go on Seth [Meyers' show], I don't give a s**t ... I actually have Seth's number; I don't have your number." Fallon quickly fired back, "And you're never gonna get it either," prompting a shocked reaction from the audience.

More recently, 'The Tonight Show' came under scrutiny for censoring parts of Bill Maher's interview in May 2024. While the chat between Fallon and Maher started in a lighthearted manner, it quickly took a turn before shifting to Maher’s memorable run-in with Paul McCartney, as per The Things. Maher casually dropped an f-bomb, saying, "You go right to the f*****g star. That’s why I love you." He then shared a humorous story about McCartney visiting a pot store he co-owns with Woody Harrelson and John McEnroe, joking, "Woody and I own this pot store. Well, he's the majority owner, and John McEnroe and I are minority owners. And, really, we do nothing but lose money. But that's another story."

Reflecting on McCartney’s visit, Maher admitted, "You hear about it, you know it's going to happen. You think you'll be cool, but..." He paused before revealing, "And then you walk in the room, and you see him, and you immediately s**t your pants." The audience erupted in laughter as Maher added, "He travels with two guys who clean it up." Despite McCartney’s legendary status, Maher was pleasantly surprised by his humility, recalling, "Somebody I know, who's very close to me, said they had dinner with him years ago, and they said, 'Oh, boy. I thought he was kind of full of himself,' so I didn’t know what to expect. He could not have been less full of himself."