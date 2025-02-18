Chip Gaines thought he’d get sued after making one big mistake on ‘The Tonight Show’: “So scared...”

'Fixer Upper: Welcome Home' star Chip Gaines’ reveals how his accidental slip-up almost led to big consequences

'Fixer Upper: Welcome Home' star Chip Gaines once felt like he would land in legal trouble after appearing on Jimmy Fallon's talk show! In 2018, Chip and his wife Joanna Gaines stopped by 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' to share the exciting news of their Magnolia Network with their fans. Throughout the episode, Chip and Joanna discussed how their cable network grew from their hometown Magnolia business. However, they don’t have exclusive ownership of the company. While they went all out to launch the network, certain things remained off-limits.

While discussing the launch of Magnolia Network with Fallon, Chip technically broke a contract rule. At one point during the interview, Fallon asked if he and Joanna planned to return to television. After a brief pause, Chip shared something he wasn’t supposed to. "We signed a nondisclosure agreement... And it said 'You can tell your mother but that's it.' So mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement, we are coming back to television," Chip said, while looking directly into the camera, according to The Things.

Soon after, the HGTV star shared that his mother had been telling everyone he and Joanna were returning to television, and they were thrilled. The couple added, "This will be big." Chip then revealed they were teaming up with David Zaslav and Discovery to launch their own network. Fallon wished them well and wrapped up the interview by promoting Joanna's book, 'Homebody'.

During a 2023 episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Chip admitted that he made a huge mistake by announcing the news of Magnolia Network on Fallon's show. During the Valentine's Day episode, Chip and Joanna reacted to the awkward moment. “We were so scared!” Chip quipped, as per Entertainment Now. Immediately, Joanna chimed in, “Right before we came out, they said, ‘Don’t mention it Chip.’ Which then makes him go ‘Got it. I’m going to announce it.'”

At the time, Chip and Joanna weren't even sure that their network "was a real thing" as the deal wasn't finalized yet. Chip further added, “We were nervous that we were going to go offstage to handcuffs." Fortunately, everything fell into place and Chip and Joanna didn't face any legal charges. In the episode, Fallon also shared that he was a big fan of their network which saw the light of day on Discovery +. On the other hand, when we talk about the Magnolia App, it was launched in 2021.

For the unversed, Chip and Joanna shot to fame after appearing on the HGTV show 'Fixer Upper.' However, they ended the show in September 2017 after five seasons to focus on their family. "The children are so young, and we want to give them the chance to have a normal childhood. Family is the most important thing in the world," Joanna said at that time, as per People magazine. Chip and Joanna share have 5 children, sons Drake, Duke, and Crew, and daughters Ella and Emmie.