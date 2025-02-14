Jimmy Fallon smacked Dwayne Johnson so hard even the audience gasped: "I've got rage issues..."

What started as a lighthearted skit turned into a showdown on 'The Tonight Show'—Dwayne Johnson’s stunned reaction said it all.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is probably the last person you'd want to pick a fight with, but Jimmy Fallon did just that. The former WWE champion and 'The Tonight Show' host were having a great time until things took a hilarious, unexpected turn. While promoting his movie, 'Red One,' in November 2024, Johnson's visit to 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' turned into an unexpected showdown. Fallon had the last laugh—but not before issuing an apology.

Dwayne Johnson attends a Hand and Footprint ceremony honoring Kevin Hart at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 10, 2019 in Hollywood, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix)

Fallon and Johnson's interview started lightheartedly but took a chaotic turn when Fallon surprised Johnson with a large pillow featuring 'The Great One' himself. In what was a well-planned skit, Johnson responded in kind, unveiling a pillow adorned with Fallon’s face. The host joked, "That is disturbing," upon seeing his oversized image. Things escalated when Johnson decided to strike first, landing a surprise pillow shot on Fallon’s forehead. The impact was loud enough to be picked up on Fallon’s mic, leaving the audience in stitches.

Fallon lifted his pillow high as if wielding a steel chair in 'Monday Night Raw.' He hit Johnson with such force that the pillow burst open. "Dude!" Johnson exclaimed, clearly surprised by the hit. For a moment, it looked like he might retaliate, but he quickly composed himself. Fallon, realizing he may have gone too far, laughed and admitted, "I really went for it; I got rage issues. I apologize." Stunned, Johnson blurted out, "What in the blue f***!"—sending the audience into hysterics.

While the two stars laughed it off, some fans weren’t convinced, sharing their thoughts under the YouTube video. One fan wrote, "I think Dwayne was low-key pissed at Jimmy," while another added, "I saw a little bit of his Final Boss character in him when he got hit." In a similar vein, one netizen wrote, "So this is what live-action Maui would look like after getting caught eating Heihei’s family. The look in Heihei’s."

Their playful fight showed their chemistry, but nothing proved their bond more than when Johnson and his mom sang a song for Fallon, as per Today. In February 2021, Johnson surprised Fallon by bringing his mom on the show for a surprise ukulele performance. "I did not know you played the ukulele!" Fallon exclaimed as Johnson's mom joined in. After finishing their first song, she enthusiastically announced, "We have one more!"—catching the actor off guard. "No, we don't have one more?! What do you mean we have one more?!" Johnson responded in disbelief. The duo then performed a song, highlighting their love for Fallon, which, of course, left the host seething in emotions.