‘The Tonight Show’ host Jimmy Fallon reveals his ‘biggest fear’ during an appearance on ‘Hot Ones’

'The Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon has opened up about his biggest fears! While appearing in an October 2024 episode of Sean Evans' talk show 'Hot Ones', Fallon spilled a few secrets as he promoted his comedy album, 'Holiday Seasoning', scheduled for a November 1 release. Over the years, Fallon has worked hard and carved a path for himself in the television industry and become a popular late-night talk show host, comedian, and actor. However, one thing still scares Fallon when it comes to his professional career.

“As a comedian, silence. The deafening silence is my biggest fear, crying on camera which is happening now, my biggest fear. Probably my biggest fear is giving up in front of the American public and I’m not doing that," Fallon admitted on the show, according to People magazine. During the episode, Fallon also recalled his fondest memory from his time on the Emmy-winning show 'Saturday Night Live.' For the unversed, Fallon appeared as a comic on 'SNL' from 1998 to 2004. While recalling his favorite moment on the show, Fallon gushed over the classic sketch of Cowbell which aired on April 8, 2000, and said, "'Cowbell' — it just crushed, I mean next level."

Back in the day, the cowbell skit was titled 'More Cowbell' and it featured Fallon, Christopher Walken, Chris Kattan, Chris Parnell, Will Ferrell, and Horatio Sanz who enacted as the members of the rock band Blue Öyster Cult during a recording session. “Everyone was so funny in that sketch. Christopher Walken wasn’t even talking like a human being, he was doing like an impression of himself," Fallon told Evans.

Fallon also shared the back story of one of the most epic scenes of the skit. “I remember I had one line and right as I'm about to give my line, Kattan and Will improvised and pushed each other. Kattan knocked Will’s sunglasses off and I could see the eyes of a lunatic and I started laughing, and then that’s what got my reputation as the guy who laughs during all the sketches. That was great, Debby Downer, I was a part of that sketch. I was really solid on that until the way, way, way end," Fallon quipped.

In the past, Fallon has performed comedy sketches of many renowned celebrities. Later on, in the episode of 'Hot Ones', Fallon shed light on the time he came to know how serious Justin Timberlake is about his work. Fallon had nothing but good things to say about Timberlake. “He’s one of the most talented human beings on earth, he’s a perfectionist,” Fallon shared. Along with this, Fallon talked about his working experience with Timberlake on 'SNL.' During the sketch, Timberlake played the role of Robin Gibb, meanwhile, Fallon was seen as Barry Gibb.

Fallon recalled, “I remember we were doing SNL, and we’re doing the Barry Gibb talk show, so we’re about to go, like 20 seconds to air, and he goes, ‘Hey Jimmy remember, hit that harmony,’ and I go, ‘Yeah, I will,’ and he squeezed my hand and goes, ‘I’m serious dude, remember to hit that harmony.’" During the episode, Fallon reminisced the beautiful moment humorously by saying, "And I’m like calm down dude, we’re dressed like the Bee Gees, for that second I felt what it was like to be Lance Bass," making a subtle reference to Timberlake's former NSYNC bandmate.

For those wondering, NSYNC is a boy band that was created by Chris Kirkpatrick in Orlando, Florida, in 1995. The band members of the popular group include Kirkpatrick, Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and JC Chasez. Throughout the years, the band collaborated with many top artists including Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson, and Celine Dion among many others. However, the group went on a small break up in 2002 but they ultimately broke up in 2004. Now, all the band members continue to focus on their different projects.