Jimmy Fallon sent Jeremy Renner a bizarre text when he was hospitalized — but he isn't complaining

While Renner's friends and family prayed for a quick recovery, talk show host Jimmy Fallon made an absurd yet heartwarming move to cheer him up.

Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident that left him fighting for his life in January 2023, shook Tinseltown. Renner, who suffered severe injuries while helping his nephew, was reportedly in the ICU for days. While Renner's friends and family prayed for a quick recovery, talk show host Jimmy Fallon made an absurd yet heartwarming move to cheer him up.

Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening at AMC Lincoln Square on November 22, 2021, in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo)

A year later in May 2024, when Renner appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' he opened up about the harrowing incident. He joked, "I got some duct tape and got all put back together. It's all good. Yeah, I was pretty banged up." Renner, who suffered multiple broken bones, a collapsed lung, and severe bruising after being run over by his snowplow, recalled how Fallon reached out to him at the time. According to FandomWire, he shared that he received the most unconventional text message from Fallon while he was still in the ICU. "He was so worried he texted me, by the way, I remember, in the ICU. Um, 'Dude, you're trending.'"

Renner laughed as he spilled his response, "No! I'm dying." Fallon quickly defended his lighthearted joke, explaining that he intended to lift Renner’s spirits. "I wanted to make you laugh. Did it make you laugh?" he asked. Renner admitted that the message did in fact bring some much-needed humor.

Renner further recalled, "I had to exhale with all my might so I [could] suck air back in…If I didn't breathe, then I would have been gone, right? ...Forget the eyeball and all the titanium and the broken bones." Commenting on the power of resilience, he advised, "Just breathe," as per WTMX. He stressed, "If you get too stressed, or things get difficult, just put one foot down, and put another foot down, and move towards it…I think life can be made that simple." Despite his hardships, he remained optimistic, declaring, "I can achieve anything at this point...I won’t have a bad day for the rest of my life."

For the unversed, the 'Avengers' star was pulled under and crushed by his snow removal tractor on New Year’s Day when he tried to prevent it from sliding onto his nephew. The Nevada sheriff’s report revealed that the parking brake was not engaged, which could have stopped the snowcat from sliding, as per CNN Entertainment.

Renner recently marked the two-year anniversary of his near-fatal accident with a heartfelt Instagram post, Us Weekly reported. He also shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed, surrounded by doctors, nurses, and hospital staff who aided in his recovery. An excerpt of the message reads, "Happy New Year blessings to you all…Ringing in my second ‘ReBirthday’ today, I send out my love, respect, and gratitude for the army of people that it took to put me back together again."