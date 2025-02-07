Jimmy Fallon looks unrecognizable in resurfaced clip of his first ever talk show: "His voice is so..."

Jimmy Fallon has been a household name since his 1998 debut on 'Saturday Night Live'. His quick wit and charm also brought him his own talk show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in 2014. Recently, a resurfaced clip of his first-ever surprised fans as a young Fallon entertained the audience with his mimicry acts. The snippet shared on Instagram labeled him an 'absolute menace,' as the then 24-year-old animatedly interacted with late-night host Conan O'Brien on 'The Late Night Show'.

On Instagram, a fan gushed over his personality: "He was so great." Another echoed, "He's so stinking cute." "His voice is so different," noted another. "I liked him in the beginning. Taking it all in. Like truly taking in what people like to perfect his art," a netizen opined. Reflecting on Fallon's nervous debut, O'Brien recently described the behind-the-scenes of the same. As per The Things, during his appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' O'Brien recalled that Fallon's parents were more anxious about his first-ever television appearance. “You know what I remember most? You were on the show, great. And I come out in the hallway and your parents are in the hall, which is right here. His parents are in the hall and they’re like, ‘How did Jimmy do?’ And so I just said, ‘That kid’s going all the way!' And then I realized I say that to everybody.”

During his 1999 debut, Fallon discussed his single life, his first talk show, and did impressions of Adam Sandler and Jerry Seinfeld. Years later, in 2023, however, contrary to his cheerful persona he was accused of projecting a 'glum atmosphere' on the sets of his show. His current employees claimed that they were afraid of his erratic behavior, The Guardian reported. Staff revealed that overwhelmed with stress and having to walk on eggshells, they often would use the guests' dressing rooms as 'cry rooms'. Employees alleged that Fallon lashed out at them frequently and bullied them. “Nobody told Jimmy, ‘No.’ Everybody walked on eggshells, especially showrunners,” a former employee told Rolling Stone during an investigative report. “You never knew which Jimmy we were going to get and when he was going to throw a hissy fit."

Jimmy Fallon at the People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer)

The seasoned late-night host later apologized to his staff for his rude conduct. “It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends,” Fallon stated, according to Deadline. “I feel so bad I can’t even tell you.” Fallon assured that he never intended to “create that type of atmosphere" and thanked his employees for bearing with him. He added, "I’m working with the best of the best, you guys are at the top of the game.” NBC Network also addressed the controversy and put out a statement assuring appropriate measures would be taken in due course to avoid a similar work environment.