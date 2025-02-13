Jimmy Fallon had no idea Kate Hudson was into him until she called him out: "You gave me..."

Turns out Nicole Kidman wasn’t the only star Jimmy Fallon unknowingly fumbled—Kate Hudson once put him on blast for missing his shot

Back in the day, Jimmy Fallon missed a golden opportunity to date a popular celebrity! This story dates back to 2000 when Fallon starred in the classic film 'Almost Famous' alongside Kate Hudson. In the rom-com, Hudson played Penny Lane, while Fallon portrayed band manager Dennis Hope. While filming the Cameron Crowe movie, Hudson and Fallon grew close. Hudson was drawn to Fallon, but he never realized it. Meanwhile, Fallon had a crush on Hudson, but she never noticed, as per Today.

However, years later, 'Barbie' star Margot Robbie appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', where a game of Pour It Out led to an unexpected confession. During the 2018 episode, Robbie asked Fallon, “Do you have a co-star you thought you could have dated but didn’t?” Fallon didn’t hesitate, revealing, “Kate Hudson. I thought for a second we hung out and we were friends—maybe it could be something.”

He then recalled how he unknowingly missed his chance. One night, he and Hudson went ice skating, and Fallon assumed it was a date—until she abruptly left. "We skated maybe three or four times around the rink, and I go, 'So what are you doing now?' And she's like, 'Oh, I gotta go, I have a date with Chris Robinson.' And I'm like, 'Oh, of course, that's what you're doing,'" Fallon said, joking that he was "crying on the inside" as he took off his skates.

Two years later, Hudson reacted to the clip during a 2020 episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. She admitted she had no idea Fallon had feelings for her at the time. "Can I just tell you what happened to me as I was listening to this? I was like, 'Jimmy has—I had no idea.' Like, I wish people could be in my body to watch our relationship and friendship because you gave me no indication.

As per Elle magazine, Hudson told Fallon, “Jimmy, if you would have actually made a move, I would have totally gone there,” to which he responded, "No, you wouldn’t have!" Hudson chimed in, "Yes, of course [I would have]! I remember thinking to myself, like, 'Why has Jimmy never made like, a move?' And then I just kind of realized, 'Oh, he’s not into me like that.' I was just like 'Okay, well, whatever.' And so, then I met Chris [Robinson].”

Eventually, Hudson tied the knot with Robinson in December 2000. The pair welcomed their first and only child together, son Ryder Robinson, in 2004. Unfortunately, Hudson and Robinson ended up parting ways in 2007. She later found love with Danny Fujikawa, with whom she shares a daughter, Rani, as per Hello! Meanwhile, Fallon has been happily married to Nancy Juvonen since 2007, and they have two daughters, Franny and Winnie.