Jimmy Fallon and Halle Berry try gymnastics on a mat and things got wilder than we expected

Jimmy Fallon's interviews are playful, but his human hamster wheel act with Halle Berry is so cute, it'll have you smiling if you need a pick-me-up today

Since its premiere, NBC's 'The Tonight Show' has been a safe haven for celebrities to bear their true selves for their fans to see. Jimmy Fallon as a host can make his guests comfortable enough to share their true selves without any discomfort. Halle Berry appeared on the show on Wednesday, July 9, 2014, and joined Fallon for a playful trip down memory lane. The duo performed somersaults in a segment that almost felt like self-parody, as per Salon.

Halle Berry visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' at Rockefeller Center on July 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty Images for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon")

Berry and Fallon showed off their acrobatic skills on 'The Tonight Show' by forming a human hamster wheel and rolling through the NBC studio, as reported by E! News. To pull off the stunt, they held each other's ankles and spun in a circle. Before the performance, Fallon, ever the gentleman, lay face-up on the mat, promising his dress-wearing guest a smooth ride. He said, "I'm not going to peek, I promise!"

Despite his best intentions, the pair’s starting position had Fallon’s head directly beneath Berry, creating a tricky situation where he could easily look up her dress. Fallon, however, lightened the moment with a reassuring, playful tone, saying, "I'm not going to look at anything. Just trust me." However, Fallon couldn't resist adding a bit of humor during the human hamster wheel stunt. As he lay on the mat, he jokingly said, "Alright, alright! I peeked, I peeked!" However, knowing he had to keep things lighthearted, the host quickly reassured his guest with a grin, "I'm not looking," before they started.

With both giggling and full of energy, Berry and Fallon successfully completed rotating five-and-a-half times in their human hamster wheel formation. It was a surprisingly smooth move for the pair, with their laughter adding to the fun atmosphere. However, in the end, instead of continuing the roll, Fallon collapsed dramatically, falling in front of Berry. Amused and supportive, the actress gave Fallon a high five and a warm hug.

Berry is not the only guest who rolled with Fallon on 'The Tonight Show' as the runway princess Heidi Klum also showcased her surprising skills on 'The Tonight Show' on Wednesday, 30 July 2014. Before the interview, Fallon playfully dragged the German supermodel over to a gym mat and lay down with her standing over his head, as per Daily Mail. As a joke, he promised not to look up her dress, saying, "OK, I'm not going to peek, I'm not going to peek. Look, my eyes are shut," but then admitted, "I peeked, I peeked."

Fallon raised his legs into the air, and Klum grabbed his ankles, forming a human wheel before they somersaulted down the mat. After landing in a tangled heap, the flustered duo decided to try again, with Klum promising to show Fallon how they do it in her homeland. Klum then instructed Jimy Fallon to lie down on the mat, then climbed on top of him as they performed a series of quick rolls, leaving the audience roaring with approval.