Jim Carrey reveals the one co-star who ‘hated’ him and he knows exactly what the problem was

OOPS! Jim Carrey opens up about the co-star who couldn’t handle his antics and called him a 'buffoon' while filming 'Batman Forever'

Jim Carrey is known for his upbeat energy and great rapport with co-stars. However, during the filming of the 1995 hit 'Batman Forever', there was some tension between him and Hollywood veteran Tommy Lee Jones. Carrey played the quirky Riddler, while Jones took on the role of the serious Harvey Dent/Two-Face.

The tension reportedly reached its peak when they bumped into each other at a restaurant right before filming an important scene. Recalling the incident during a 2017 appearance on 'Norm Macdonald Live', Carrey shared the surprising exchange. “I went over and said, ‘Hey Tommy, how are you doing?’ and the blood just drained from his face,” Carrey recounted. “He got up shaking, he must have been in mid-kill-me fantasy or something.” According to Carrey, Jones embraced him before bluntly declaring, “I hate you. I really don’t like you.” Confused, Carrey asked what was wrong and pulled up a chair, a move he later admitted may not have been the best idea. Jones responded curtly, “I cannot sanction your buffoonery.”

Carrey believed the tension came from their very different styles. “I was the star, and that was the problem. He’s a phenomenal actor, though. I still love him,” he remarked. While Jones never addressed the incident publicly, he spoke favorably about 'Batman Forever' and its director Joel Schumacher in interviews. Reflecting on working with the film's extensive technological elements, Jones said, “The actor’s job is to work with it. Either use it or be used by it, whatever is called for.” Despite its colorful production design and star-studded cast, the film earned mixed reviews, holding a 33% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Talking about Carrey's current whereabouts, the actor recently sold his Los Angeles mansion for $19.75 million, as reported by The Telegraph. The actor purchased the property in 1994 for $3.8 million and initially listed it for $28.9 million. Despite multiple price cuts, the sale still earned him a substantial profit. On the other hand, he also hinted at a possible return to one of his most memorable roles, the Grinch. Speaking to The Sun, Carrey shared that advances in filmmaking technology might make reprising the role more appealing. The 2000 holiday classic 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' remains a fan favorite, and the possibility of a sequel or reboot featuring Carrey has sparked excitement among his followers.

In other news, People reported that actress Cameron Diaz expressed interest in a sequel to 'The Mask', the 1994 blockbuster where she made her film debut alongside Carrey. Diaz noted that she would only consider such a project if Carrey himself were involved, fueling speculation about a potential reunion between the two stars. Although Carrey previously hinted at stepping back from Hollywood, he clarified in the same People interview that he hasn’t fully retired. Instead, he prefers to take extended breaks and only return for creatively fulfilling roles. "I’ve done enough; I feel like I’ve contributed plenty to the art form," he explained.