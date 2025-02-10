Jeremy Renner's cologne once 'turned on' Drew Barrymore’s dog on live TV: "It's a compliment..."

Renner was in the middle of recounting his upbringing when Barrymore suddenly noticed Douglas’s unusual reaction to the actor.

Jeremy Renner is known to steal hearts and on one occasion even hilariously won over Drew Barrymore's dog Douglas. During a live interview on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, Douglas caused a disruption when he got a little too excited— leaving Barrymore mortified. Renner was in the middle of recounting his upbringing when Barrymore suddenly noticed Douglas’ unusual reaction to the actor. Trying to diffuse the situation, she blabbered, “I think Douglas is getting really excited.” Renner maintaining his composure joked, “Oh no. Is it my cologne, buddy?”

As per Decider, the audience erupted in laughter as Barrymore was left utterly embarrassed. She remarked, “Out of nowhere, sometimes Douglas gets extremely turned on and it’s just a liability. It’s a compliment, but it’s super awkward.” Renner, however, handled the situation like a pro, pausing the interview to offer Barrymore a sweet gesture of reassurance. He pulled her in for a hug and even gave her a light kiss on the forehead. Barrymore, relieved by Renner’s understanding, quipped, “Thank you. There’s nothing like when your child embarrasses you. Thank you for understanding.”

This isn’t the first time Douglas has made headlines with his antics. In a January 2023 episode of the show, Douglas and Barrymore’s late golden retriever, Lucy, disrupted an interview with Yara Shahidi when they got a little too frisky for daytime television. Barrymore had to swiftly escort Douglas off the stage, playfully exclaiming, “My goodness. Is that just so embarrassing? Um, OK. They’re inspired.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore)

Barrymore, a well-known animal lover, has always embraced the quirks of her pets. She has cats, a bearded dragon, a fish, and even a snake named Cecil. However, Douglas seems to be the one who enjoys making headlines the most. The chaos didn’t stop with Renner— Douglas once had another memorable moment when he met Demi Moore’s tiny Chihuahua, Pilaf. In a clip, Douglas appeared unimpressed with Pilaf’s tiny stature, even flashing his teeth in a seemingly disapproving manner.

As per Entertainment Weekly, Moore explained, “They are usually afraid…because they don’t know that she’s a dog.” Barrymore remarked, “Oh my goodness, Dougie, how are you gonna react? Are you gonna get small man syndrome, or are you gonna be into this?” Moore opined, “He is not interested, but let’s see, buddy…Uh oh…Oh, sorry, are we getting in your way?” She added, “Oh Douglas…Is [Pilaf] moving in on your territory?” She tried to explain the situation: “He is literally not even looking at her…But notice he is not leaving? He is owning his sofa…Pilaf, I know. Don’t feel rejected…But don’t fall into that female thing of just because he doesn’t want you, you want him more. Don’t do it!”