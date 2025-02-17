Jennifer Lawrence met an iconic director while she was barefoot — then she noticed her unzipped dress

When Jennifer Lawrence appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in 2015, she revealed how her famous Oscars fall wasn’t actually the most embarrassing moment of her life. She said, "Everybody thinks they’ve seen my most embarrassing moments but there are two really humiliating stories that I never talked about because they’re so genuinely embarrassing,” she told Jimmy Fallon. “But now I feel like the statute of limitations on humiliation is up and I’m ready,” People reported.

The first story happened during awards season for 'Silver Linings Playbook'. At a party, Lawrence was “just in a corner, drinking champagne” when an older woman came over and started talking to her. “She was being really, really nice, really complimentary, and in my head, I just went, ‘This is Elizabeth Taylor,’ who was dead at the time, who’s still dead,” Lawrence recalled. “I didn’t know that and so the whole time she’s talking to me, I’m like, ‘Oh my god, this is Elizabeth Taylor!’” She added, “My friend walked by, and I grabbed her and said, ‘This is Elizabeth Taylor!’ And she was like, ‘No, it’s not.’ And I just took off running,” as reported by KoiMoi.

Her second embarrassing moment happened at a restaurant in Paris. “I saw Francis Ford Coppola, but it actually was director Francis Ford Coppola,” Lawrence recalled. “I was like, I have to [introduce myself] or I’ll regret it for the rest of my life.” “He was with a big group of people, and as I started walking, I realized I was barefoot. But I thought, ‘Eh, maybe they won’t notice.’ So I introduced myself and said, ‘I’m such a huge fan–The Godfather!’ and then went around greeting everyone at the table,” she explained. After returning to her seat, she realized something much worse than her bare feet, her dress was unzipped, and her thong was showing. “I thought it was my shoes that were going to be the problem!” she joked.

But her clumsiness isn’t just limited to these moments. Her 'Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2' co-star Liam Hemsworth revealed on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' that her frequent falls aren’t on purpose. “She’s terrible at walking … I am constantly surprised by how much she falls down without trying at all,” he said. He even described a moment at a London premiere when her heel broke, and she fell. “I picked her up, but now she only had one heel, so I was walking her out. Then a friend of mine came up like, ‘Hey, good to see you!’ and I let go of Jen to hug this person – [she goes] straight down, hits the ground.” Even though he admitted, “I take full responsibility for that one,” he insisted the rest of her falls were all on her. “She’s a clumsy, clumsy girl,” he said, laughing.

Not to be outdone, Fallon recounted his own embarrassing experience involving music mogul Clive Davis. Fallon explained that at a crowded Manhattan restaurant, he approached Davis to introduce himself. During their conversation, Davis gestured for Fallon to come closer. Misinterpreting the gesture as an invitation for a kiss, Fallon leaned in and kissed Davis on the cheek. Davis, surprised, remarked, "How you do? Your show is very good." Fallon, realizing his mistake, apologized, saying, "I'm sorry I just kissed you on the cheek."