Jennifer Garner once tried to school Conan O'Brien but ended up embarrassing herself on national TV

Things were going well until O'Brien used the word 'snuck' in their conversation. What transpired next was utterly embarrassing for Garner.

Back in 2003, Jennifer Garner appeared on the popular talk show 'Late Night with Conan O'Brien' and discussed her intense training for an upcoming project. Things were going well until the veteran comedian O'Brien used the word 'snuck' in their conversation. "Snuck isn't a word, Conan, and you went to Harvard and you should know that," Garner promptly schooled. As per The Things, what transpired next was utterly amusing for the audience and very embarrassing for Garner.

"There's a... Oh, I'm sorry. Wait, there's a... I keep a dictionary down here and I just found it. Just wanna look at... Oh, what the hell? Look right here. Snuck past and past part of 'sneak,'" O'Brien did an evil laugh as he drew out a dictionary and read out loud the meaning of 'snuck'. Garner, in response, rolled her eyes and pretended to be unfazed.

Jimmy Fallon this, Jimmy Fallon that, just forget it. This ladies and gentlemen is why Conan O'brien is the GOAT. He owned Jennifer Garner there. 😂 pic.twitter.com/zEGw8iVrPM — JUMBLE BAG (@JumbleBag) September 7, 2023

Fans enjoyed their banter and praised the late-night host for 'playing sport'. "I loved Conan's first-class humility. When 'corrected,' made fun of himself, and even later when proved himself to be right, did it in a fun way and immediately moved on so the guest wouldn't be embarrassed. That is an example of a host of a talk show," a fan gushed as a clip of the same went viral on YouTube.

Jennifer Garner at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 22, 2023, in California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by David Livingston)

"The way he's laughing...like a villain is so satisfying," remarked another viewer on O'Brien's antics. "Even after she 'corrected' him, Conan uses 'snuck' again. He knew he was right all along," echoed a fan. "Moral of the story: Just because the audience cheers for you doesn't mean you're correct," a netizen chimed. During their conversation, Garner described how she 'sneaked into the writer's room' to learn more about the plans the team had for her on-screen persona. The Golden Globe winner disclosed that she read the entire script and just when she was ready to slip out someone approached, and she hastily hid in a corner. When the time was right, Garner ran across the corridor and, in her complete panic, forgot everything she had just read.

"So you snuck into the room," O'Brien continued to tease. "I sneaked into this room and I kind of read everything that was on the board," she said. The two then veered the topic about Garner's new film 'Elektra' and how she wasn't playing a damsel in distress. People magazine reported that last April while appearing on episode 3 of 'The Ringer’s Dear Felicity' podcast, the Screen Actors Guild winner gushed over the prospect of a 'Alias' reboot. She shared, “I’m asked for a reboot literally every interview I do when we’re gonna do it.” Host and former costar Greg Grunberg presumed she 'wouldn’t do' a feature based on the same sci-fi plotline. “Are you kidding? Of course, I would,” the 'Thirteen Going on 30' star quipped. “I’d do anything J.J. would direct.” 'Alias' debuted in September 2001 and ended after five seasons in May 2006.