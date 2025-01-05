Jennifer Aniston almost said goodbye to 'Friends' but one thing got her back the iconic role

Jennifer Aniston's role as Rachel Green was nearly cut short in Season 1, and it was a wild ride to keep her on the show

It’s impossible to imagine 'Friends' without Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green. Yet, in a shocking revelation, Aniston’s journey on the show was nearly cut short during its very first season. This close call didn’t just mold Aniston’s career but also cemented the legacy of one of TV’s most loved sitcoms. In 1994, Aniston was in limbo, struggling to juggle between multiple pilots. While NBC’s 'Friends' was her big break, many don’t know that she had also filmed six episodes of a CBS sitcom called 'Muddling Through', playing Madeline, the daughter of an ex-convict trying to revamp her life. Both shows wanted Aniston, but contractual obligations meant she could only commit to one. If 'Muddling Through' had been renewed, we would have not known Rachel Green.

The stakes were monumental. Green was central to 'Friends', and showrunners were determined to not lose their top pick. As detailed in Saul Austerlitz’s book 'Generation Friends', the producers faced the challenging task of either recasting Rachel or writing her out entirely. Aniston herself was in a troubled position, even skipping Friends promotional photoshoots just in case she had to exit. Enter Preston Beckman, an NBC strategist who brewed a plan to tip the scales. Identifying the weak summer Saturday timeslot 'Muddling Through' occupied, NBC counterprogrammed with Danielle Steel movie adaptations, as noted by Collider.

These highly anticipated films garnered a substantial audience, effectively overshadowing the fledgling CBS sitcom. The devious plan worked. 'Muddling Through' struggled with poor ratings and was canceled after just ten episodes. This cancellation was a lifeline for 'Friends,' allowing Aniston to remain as Green. Her role would go on to define the series, particularly through Green’s on-again, off-again romance with Ross Geller, played by David Schwimmer. The chemistry between Aniston and Schwimmer became a cornerstone of the show, making the Rachel-Ross ‘We Were on a Break’ dynamic one of TV’s most iconic relationships.

Intriguingly, Aniston was not the only actor whose fate was uncertain on the show and someone who was actually written off the show. Helen Baxendale, who played Emily, Ross’ wife, faced a different hurdle. James Burrows, a veteran director on Friends, revealed in his memoir, "In 'The One with All the Rugby', I directed Ross with his new girlfriend and future fiancee, Emily (Helen Baxendale). She was nice but not particularly funny. David Schwimmer had no one to bounce off. It was like clapping with one hand,” as reported by Deadline.

Unlike Green, Emily’s character wasn’t inherently funny, a major element for sitcom success. While tight schedules prevented recasting, Emily’s storyline was eventually wrapped up. After Ross’ infamous wedding blunder—saying Green’s name during his vows (How can we forget the iconic ‘I take thee Rachel’ moment) The couple’s relationship led to Emily’s departure in Season 5. Burrow noted, “Often, you can’t recast, because of tight shooting deadlines or other logistical considerations. You need someone who gets laughs. Sometimes you start an arc and it ain’t working out, so you have to get rid of that person. If it’s a day player, it’s a quick goodbye.”