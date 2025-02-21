Jason Momoa looked uneasy when a fan kept flirting with him during an interview: "Okay, stop..."

The fan commented on his appearance, likening him to a bull and calling him incredibly handsome. Momoa, taken aback momentarily sat in silence.

Jason Momoa is known for his towering presence, undeniable charm, and infectious energy, making him one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors. However, even the most charismatic stars can find themselves in awkward situations, as Momoa did when an over-excited fan shamelessly flirted with him during an interview. The incident occurred at the Hamilton Armageddon Festival in New Zealand, where Momoa was promoting his role as ‘Khal Drogo’ in ‘Game of Thrones.’ The expo, known for celebrating pop culture, attracted numerous fans eager to interact with the actor. Among them was a FRESH TV journalist and a long-time fan, Pani.

As per The Things, during the interview, Pani was given the chance to ask Momoa a question. Instead of starting with a traditional inquiry, she boldly commented on his appearance, likening him to a bull and calling him incredibly handsome. Momoa taken aback, opened his mouth in shock and momentarily sat in sheer silence. Pani continued, adding that he was ‘hot,’ causing Momoa to playfully hide his face behind his orange beanie. Despite the lighthearted vibe, the flirtation continued. Pani told him he was ‘terrific,’ nudging Momoa to jokingly say, "Okay, stop. No more." He then turned to his team and quipped if they could get her then-girlfriend on the phone.

However, Pani was unbothered and playfully responded that she was glad his girlfriend was at home because she only wanted to speak to him. While everybody laughed, Momoa was seen as uncomfortable. Pani took things further by complimenting his eyes, comparing them to ‘hot lava.’ Momoa, clearly startled by the remark, continued to laugh along. Eventually, he admitted, “You’re making me blush.” Attempting to steer the conversation back on track, Pani asked about the prominence of his tattoos and local food. As the interview wrapped up, already flustered and awkward Momoa blew a kiss to Pani maintaining his usual charm despite the situation.

As per The Independent, beyond awkward fan interactions, Momoa has also had his share of uncomfortable interviews. A notable instance was when he was asked if he regretted the controversial scenes of sexual violence involving his ‘GOT’ character. While he initially answered the question, explaining, “Well, it was important to depict Drogo and his style. You’re playing someone that’s like Genghis Khan. It was a really, really, really hard thing to do. But my job was to play something like that, and it’s not a nice thing, and it’s what that character was. I’ve never really been questioned about ‘Do you regret playing a role?’ We’ll put it this way: I already did it. Not doing it again.”

Momoa became visibly rattled and gave short, cold responses for the remainder of the conversation. Before ending the interview, he expressed his frustration, saying, “I wanted to bring something up that left a bad feeling in my stomach. I was bummed when you asked me that. It just feels icky – putting it upon me to remove something. As if an actor even had the choice to do that. We’re not really allowed to do anything…”