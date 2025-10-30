‘Hello Kitty’ finally gets a release date, but fans will have to wait a little longer for the cutest film ever

First confirmed in 2019, the animated movie is written by 'Wicked' writer Dana Fox

The world is all set to immerse itself in the bubblegum aesthetic, as the 'Hello Kitty' movie finally has a release date but fans have to wait a little longer than expected. Created by Yuko Shimizu in 1974, Hello Kitty was launched by the Japanese company Sanrio. Originally named Kitty White, she was depicted as a British cat living in London with her family, including her twin sister Mimmy. After becoming a global phenomenon, Hello Kitty left fans eagerly awaiting the movie — but the new release date suggests they’ll have to wait a bit longer.

A screenshot from 'Hello Kitty and Friends' (Image Source: YouTube | @hellokittyandfriends )

According to a post on Warner Bros.' official Instagram, the film will hit theaters on July 21, 2028, as per Screen Rant. The announcement was accompanied by a short clip showing Hello Kitty pointing at the WB logo, which was adorned with her signature red bow. The caption read, "Hello Hollywood, #HelloKittyMovie is coming to theaters July 21, 2028!" Notably, the plot details for the movie remain under wraps, but the script is written by 'Wicked' screenwriter Dana Fox, with Beau Flynn producing and Shelby Thomas overseeing for Flynn Picture Company, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

As per reports, news of a 'Hello Kitty' movie first surfaced in 2015, and by 2019, it was confirmed that New Line Cinema and FlynnPictureCo were developing an English-language feature. This was the first time Hello Kitty and other beloved Sanrio characters, including Gudetama, My Melody, and Little Twin Stars, were licensed to a major Hollywood studio.

Sanrio founder Shintaro Tsuji celebrated the milestone, saying, "I am extremely pleased that Hello Kitty and other popular Sanrio characters will be making their Hollywood debut. Hello Kitty has long been a symbol of friendship, and we hope this film will only serve to grow that circle of friendship around the world." To add more, it's still unclear whether Hello Kitty will speak, since she traditionally remains silent due to having no mouth.

In an official statement, the studio said, "The film marks Hello Kitty's Hollywood theatrical debut as Hello Kitty and her friends embark on a cinematic adventure sure to delight audiences of all ages," as per Hype Beast. The announcement comes after the franchise's 50th anniversary, which Sanrio celebrated through major collaborations with brands including UNDERCOVER, Crocs, adidas, UNIQLO, and G-SHOCK.