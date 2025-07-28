‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestants share secret tips to win game show — including genius bonus round hacks

From avoiding looking at the host to spinning the wheel hard, these insider tips could help you win ‘Wheel of Fortune’

‘Wheel of Fortune’ is one show that has always been intriguing, filled with puzzles and the tricks to solve them. A future contestant, who was supposed to make an appearance in the highly acclaimed series in January this year, took to social media and expressed their excitement as well as nervousness. Sharing their thoughts on the 'Wheel of Fortune' Reddit forum, the contestant wrote, “Just received an email, i am a potential candidate for the wheel of fortune! I am an avid watcher and huge fan of the show and am so excited!” They added, “That being said, I am a little nervous. Any tips or advice? Thanks in advance!”

Reading the thread, many people commented on the post with their tips. The first comment on the thread suggested that the “What Are You Doing?” category already has “I, N, G” in the answer. The comment also read that it’s a waste to select “I and G” while the N is already given in the Bonus Round. As per TV Insider, another user mentioned, “So many don’t realize this – gives you 2 free letters,” agreeing to the previous comment.

A commenter later shared huge advice and useful pointers. “Spin as hard as you can. The time the wheel spins is time for you to think,” the user wrote, adding, “The minute you know the answer, solve. Don’t think about making more money, just bank what you can.” The same commenter then explained, “Watch Vanna [White], do not spin the wheel until you see her return to the side of the puzzle board. This is more time for you to think. Once she gets to the side of the board, you have 5 seconds to spin, buy a vowel, or solve, so use the time she walks across to think.”

Moving further, the commenter who had decoded a lot of tricks also advised to focus on the puzzle and not look at the wheel or even the host, Ryan Seacrest, who took over the duties of Pat Sajak in the last season of the reality game show. “Just listen to him and keep looking at the puzzle board,” the comment read. The future puzzle solver also got advice regarding the Prize Round that suggested, “Remember the prize puzzle is a trip and has to do with a trip. Sometimes the name of the destination is in the puzzle.” A former contestant suggested to “Watch LOTS of Wheel, but watch as a player, not a home viewer. Practice buzzing in on toss-ups, say what moves you would be making out loud as if you were at the wheel (“I’ll spin, I’d like to buy a vowel”, etc).”

The same user also asked to “play the WOF app and do lots of short, simple crosswords or Wordle,” explaining that the strategy helps to “get your mind in puzzle-solving mode.” Several former contestants agreed with the advice, while one also commented, “Get a good night sleep the night before. It’s a looooong day. Remember to have fun.. the money is nice but ham it up a little, your family and friends will love it.” ‘Wheel of Fortune’ is expected to return on TV screens this September.