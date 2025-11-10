‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star joins Nicolas Cage in long-awaited ‘Lord of War’ sequel — here’s everything we know

With two major new cast additions, filming for Nicolas Cage’s ‘Lord of War’ sequel ‘Lords of War’ is set to begin this month

Nicolas Cage's 'Lord of War' sequel movie, titled 'Lords of War', has been in the news lately. The production of the film, slated to begin this month, is further bolstered by the recent addition of two new cast members. Variety magazine recently broke the news that Sylvia Hoeks and Greg Tarzan Davis will be joining Cage in the upcoming film. Director and writer Andrew Niccol had come out with 'Lord of War' back in 2005, featuring Cage as a remorseless weapons runner, Yuri Orlov, who took advantage of the global demand for ammunition following the collapse of the Soviet Union and the ensuing chaos amidst warring factions.

Hoeks has received much praise for her performance in titles such as 'Blade Runner 2049' and 'The Girl in the Spider's Web'. Her portrayal of Sister Agnieszka in 'Mother' moved audiences to a considerable extent. On the other hand, Davis is known for his top-notch work in 'Top Gun: Maverick' as the character Coyote and as Theo Degas in 'Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning'. They would be joining an ensemble cast that includes Laura Harrier and Bill Skarsgård, among others. Filming for the sequel movie is scheduled to begin later this month, with principal photography set to take place in Morocco and Belgium.

Andrew Niccol will once again be at the helm of the production as the writer and director. The story of the upcoming sequel draws heavily from the original movie, with the central conflict now pivoting around Yuri and his son Anton, played by Skarsgård. As Anton quickly rises in open rebellion against his father, Yuri must do everything that is in his power to prevent Anton from raising a mercenary shadow army that threatens involvement in Middle Eastern conflicts. As a matter of fact, the competition between the father and the son would be so heightened that they would be drawn to the same female character as well.

The sequel is once again being produced under the banner of Vendôme Pictures, represented by Philippe Rousselet and Fabrice Gianfermi. In addition to this, the international rights to the movie are being handled by FilmNation Entertainment, while CAA Media Finance is taking care of the domestic rights. Cage himself is a co-producer with his own company, Saturn Films, playing an important part. Skarsgård, alongside appearing in the film, is also working as an executive producer.

Although the characters to be played by Davis and Hoeks are yet to be revealed, it goes without saying that roping in actors of such high caliber would require the script to grant them substantial screen time. With the production of the film starting soon, fresh information might be available. It remains to be seen whether the upcoming sequel will be able to match the popularity of the original movie.