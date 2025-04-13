‘The Voice’ judges were floored by this singer's performance — then she revealed the big truth: ‘I am...’

This ‘Voice’ contestant’s pitch-perfect performance left judges stunned when she revealed she was battling a condition

During season 23's blind audition, a 24-year-old contestant, Ali, gave an unforgettable performance and created history on 'The Voice'. Ali sang to 'Killing Me Softly With His Song’ which turned two chairs, judged Kelly Clarkson and Chance the Rapper. However, as soon as she finished the performance and began her introduction, “I’m Ali, from Walnut, California,” She also added, “A fun fact about me is I am hearing-impaired. I wear two hearing aids. I was born deaf. I'm so blessed to be able to share this.”

Clarkson, almost in disbelief, responded, “Oh my God! That’s crazy!” Then she continued, “Your runs were so intricate and cool and different. That's a gift. … Sometimes you hear a song that you know so well, that's embedded in you, and when some people change it, it can kind of be weird. But the changes you made, they were so you. I was like, ‘I need to turn around and see who is singing this!” Blake Shelton also couldn't hold back and said, “If you had lined up all the singers that we've heard so far and then said, ‘Pick which one is hearing-impaired,’ you would be the probably the last one that I would say." “That vocal was just incredible!” “You are incredible. Any sort of adversity that you've had in your life, you are just jumping hurdles here, and it's incredible to watch,” added Niall Horan.

Clarkson, trying to win Ali over, said, “Ali, I would love to be your coach. I have really cool jackets.” Clarkson then warmly added, “Welcome to ‘The Voice’, regardless of whichever team you’re on, I’m so happy you are here,’ she told Ali. Chance the Rapper also impressed, shared, “I’m so stunned that you are hearing impaired.” He went on, “I work with this awesome organization...I made a lot of friends from the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, and I think it's so dope if they could look to somebody that loves music as much as they do." As their conversation continued, Clarkson jumped back in, “I think we would be a great team too.” Eventually, Ali joined Team Kelly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALI (@alicanyouhearme)

Per the American Song Writer, Ali once said in the pre-interview, “My parents, they never really looked at it like I was ‘broken.’ We worked around it. We worked with it. Music is something that I love so much. As much as I doubt myself, I’m going to do it.” She further added, “Even though I can’t hear every single thing that’s going on, I can feel the music — what it means and what the lyrics are about — and I can also feel the beat. I can feel every little thing coming out of the speaker, and that’s how I’m able to do the things that I do. That’s my superpower.”

We see and hear you Ali, @alicanyouhearme! You have a beautiful, pitch perfect voice. Looking forward to see in you in the battles. #TheVoice — Pooki's Mahi® (@PookisMahi) March 14, 2023

Fans were also quick to comment on YouTube. One said, “It's nice to see people realize the talent of the deaf community.” Another added, “She is a beast! Her runs were so well done.” One fan also wrote, “Ali picks a good song and brings her spunk to it. Loved the melodic changes and her inflections, plus those runs. She had a few shaky moments but a good audition. - So You Wanna Be A Singer.” The buzz also continued on social media, One Twitter fan wrote, “We see and hear you, Ali, @alicanyouhearme! You have a beautiful, pitch-perfect voice. Looking forward to seeing you in the battles. #TheVoice!”