'Lights Out' director drops optimistic update on hit horror flick's sequel

David F. Sandberg hinted at future plans for the hit supernatural horror film starring Teresa Palmer

'Lights Out 2' had a major update from its director, David F. Sandberg. After reports of a sequel in development, the wait continues after the first installment's release in 2016. 'Lights Out' starred Teresa Palmer and Gabriel Bateman in key roles and was based on Sandberg's 2013 short film of the same name. The plot follows a woman determined to protect her younger half-brother from a spirit connected to her family's past.

Speaking during the Midnight Fest in Boston this weekend, Sandberg hinted at the future, saying, "There could be a sequel". He added that there was a version of the film set after the events of the first." We did have a version of a sequel which it wouldn't be if we do it now," Sandberg said. "Well, some of it might be. But that one took place shortly after [the original], but now Martin's not a kid anymore, so it would have to take place, like, 10 years later."

It's worth noting Bateman was 12 at the time of 'Lights Out's release. Sandberg believed that a time jump would add more to Bateman's character, Martin's growth, and how the spirit, Diana (Alicia Vela-Bailey), could continue to impact his life. I don't know how much I should say, 'cause it could still happen," the director said. While much of the plot is under wraps, the tease provides a glimpse of the way forward for the sequel's storyline. Although not confirmed, 'Lights Out 2' may also see key characters reprise their roles with Palmer returning to play Rebecca and Alexander DiPersia as her boyfriend, Bret.

Sandberg's latest comments come on the back of his reveal of a draft. Per Collider, "In that draft, Martin was still young, and he’s not young anymore. He’s like a man now, you know. No, but she was sort of attacking a new family, but then this cast got involved to sort of help out with that. Because, I mean, you kind of have to do that. Because the fun thing with a horror movie is the discovery when the haunting starts, and you don’t know what’s going on."

The movie was a major box office success, grossing $148 million worldwide. It also held a healthy rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus reading: "Lights Out makes skillful use of sturdy genre tropes—and some terrific performances—for an unsettling, fright-filled experience that delivers superior chills without skimping on story."

Following the 2016 film's success, reports emerged that Sandberg would helm the sequel, and Eric Heisserer was confirmed to return as the screenwriter. The latest update comes after a lengthy wait. At the time of writing, there is no concrete release date or any news of the characters returning from the first movie.