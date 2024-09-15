Is Kody Brown sabotaging his marriage with Robyn Brown? 'Sister Wives' star slams TLC husband

Robyn Brown and Kody Brown had a heated confrontation in 'Sister Wives' Season 19

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA: After the collapse of his multiple marriages, Kody Brown is getting used to his new lifestyle. The patriarch of the family says in a teaser for the forthcoming 19th season of 'Sister Wives' that his "dream of the big polygamous family is just shot" after separating from Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown.

Only Robyn Brown, his fourth wife, is still his wife. "They have all betrayed me!" Kody says, "I am out of my mind," to Robyn.

Robyn tells cameras that her husband is sabotaging their relationship because he is so distraught by the breakups. "I feel like the idiot that got left behind," she continues.

It's odd that they are experiencing these problems considering that they were completely monogamous during the pandemic. It's as if officially dissolving the spiritual unions—which were mostly frauds anyway—damaged their bond.

Things appear to be shifting when we really spend time alone together. Robyn is causing a lot of drama without thinking twice, even though she is making fun of the father in front of the cameras. The true issue is that Kody believes Meri, Janelle, and Christine, his former flames, have "betrayed" him. Due to his extreme paranoia, he believes that everyone is out to harm him.

But in most cases, he's the one stirring up problems. He is unaware of his part in the situation. It's a serious weakness in his character, and his perception of unfair treatment is causing him to sabotage his marriage.

'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown threw Kody Brown out of their house

It's possible that some 'Sister Wives' viewers are unaware of Kody and Robyn's significant prior issues. She really drove him from the house they shared once. There had to be a serious issue if she was so furious. There is a misconception that Robyn and Kody are the ideal pair. They are the ones who promoted that narrative. They dislike being weak in front of other people. This is why Robyn's outright criticism of Kody at this point is so poignant.

During an extended segment from 'Sister Wives' Season 17, Robyn did acknowledge that she had kicked Kody out of the house. Things became rather serious between them as they were arguing. A fan then requested that Kody perform a song for them on Cameo. They asked for anything that represented his state of mind at the time.

The fun started when Kody selected an old song with the following lyrics, “Two hours of running my mouth gets me in an 8 by 12 dog house.” So, not everything is sunshine and flowers. Things are a little disorganized below that "king and queen" nonsense. Nevertheless, they often support one another in spite of such incidents. Robyn could be pulling this sad performance to appease the public. Since she is thought to be the one who drove away three other Sister Wives, her reputation is in ruins. Therefore, reprimanding Kody in public might be a ploy to make herself seem more approachable.

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown placing family's downfall on Robyn Brown

Kody is constantly placing blame elsewhere. He's turning on Robyn if he isn't calling out his ex-partners for abandoning them despite his obvious negligence or calling them out as alienated parents. As the monarch of his realm, Kody demands more of his subjects than mere disobedience.

Is Robyn truly treating him with disdain? Most likely not. More likely, his "dark phase" is merely a source of fatigue. The man he used to be has changed. It's amazing how much he's changed. In the early seasons, he was a cheerful presence, always grinning and trying his hardest for the large family.

When he got home from work, he spoke with folks. Overall, he came across as polite and kind. The Kody of today is a different man, molded by his bad experiences. He doesn't have the necessary coping mechanisms, therefore he uses immature language and acts to destroy his marriage. He appears to be overcome with anger and grief; his appearance has changed, and it's not simply old age. It's the lowered brightness in the eyes and the lack of a smile. How cynical Kody is.

Off-screen, Kody is mourning the death of a child. Experiencing that is quite terrible, particularly considering that he was not in contact with Garrison Brown before his son's passing. He was a nightmare before the catastrophe, which may have altered him, making him softer and more contemplative. Is he truly Robyn's ideal partner? It no longer seems to be the case.

Kody Brown needs other wives to continue 'Sister Wives'

Kody was the ultimate patriarch; he was the one in charge of many ladies. He was in charge since everyone involved was still deeply entrenched in patriarchy. The ladies were indoctrinated into thinking they were obligated to follow him. This had a disastrous outcome. That kind of influence over another human being is inappropriate for anyone.

Kody was the most well-known polygamist in the world for a while; perhaps he still is, but he isn't the same person now. He's become so much less of himself. There were advantages to having several spouses as well. Take a reality TV job, for instance.

After Garrison's untimely death and the three wives starting off fresh, how long can 'Sister Wives' actually go on? Can fans actually stay interested in Kody and Robyn? It's reasonable to assume that Kody has given this some thought, but they might not be. Although he values money, there are other things that are more important to him. Before he destroys his marriage, Kody had best take a moment to consider this.

When Robyn took the lead, she was quite arrogant. She seems to take pleasure in dominating the other women. It was almost funny how much she went out of her way to emphasize that she was the only wife who counted. She would insist on sitting directly next to Kody at meetings, for instance.

She ignored the other women's sentiments, who probably thought less of her for behaving like a queen enthroned in a land of peasants. In actuality, Robyn sat where she did in order to gain attention from the other ladies; otherwise, why would she do it each and every time? She was aware of Christine's jealousy already.

Robyn has a bad tendency to make fun of other women in an attempt to feel significant. It's such a terrible quality. It's possible that this kind of subtle cruelty, which was hardly disguised in previous seasons, is now emerging because she questions whether Kody is secretly hoping for another wife. If he does, he could be mistreating her in order to clear the path; he might even attempt to persuade her that their happiness would increase with the addition of another woman. It would be just as it was in the past. Robyn is not interested in this at all.

