‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star drops cryptic take on reprising her role in ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ sequel

Knightley's Jess was one of the central characters in the film alongsideParminder Nagra

'Pirates of the Caribbean' star Keira Knightley had a rather cryptic response when asked about the possibility of reprising her role in the 'Bend It Like Beckham' sequel. Knightley's Jess was one of the central characters in the film alongside Parminder Nagra's Jules as they aim to make it big in professional soccer, much to their families' chagrin. The sequel was announced in July 2025, and Knightley was asked if she was keen on returning.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the screening for 'The Woman in Cabin 10', Knightley dished out a coy answer. "I saw that on telly," she said. "So yes, I mean, how exciting. I mean, when I saw it on the telly I thought, 'Oh, how lovely, I wonder what that will be?'" Knightley also spoke of the cultural impact the film had upon its release in 2002. – "Particularly so many girls do play [soccer] now, and they want to come up and talk about it. So it’s amazing to be a part of something that has, kind of, legacy and that positivity around it."

'Bend It Like Beckham' can be looked at as the 40-year-old's breakout role, though her widespread fame came through 'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl' alongside Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom. She followed it up with the slew of hits, 'Love Actually', two more 'Pirates' sequels, and later her first Oscar nomination for 'Pride & Prejudice'.

While the plot of the sequel has been kept under wraps, there is a possibility that the movie would also have to bring back Nagra and Jonathan Rhys Meyers. Earlier, director Gurinder Chadha hinted at the possibility of bringing back Jules and Jess. "I’m excited to revisit the original characters and revive the enduring story and build on the legacy we helped to create for the women’s game." She further added that the theme of achieving dreams will form the crux of the second installment.

"So that’s what I’m writing and that’s what I’m focusing on. It will be hard-hitting, of course, but it will also be incredibly joyous," she told PEOPLE. “Let’s hope we can bring back that same joy and feel good about putting women and girls on the map like we did 23 years ago."

'Bend It Like Beckham' ended with the two sighting David Beckham and his wife Victoria at the airport after they earned scholarships to attend Santa Clara University in California. It now remains to be seen whether the sequel picks up from the point or goes deeper into the future.