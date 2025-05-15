Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson eyed for ‘DWTS’ — but she may pass on the spotlight

The 24-year-old pageant star and former cheerleader may not trade pom-poms for the dance floor just yet, as reports claim she wants to stay by Belichick’s side.

'Dancing with the Stars' season 34 is set to begin later this year, and so far the only celebrity contestant confirmed to be making an appearance on the show is Robert Irwin, son of famous wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin. The new season is set to premiere in the fall of 2025, and rumors of new contestants and judges have already started swirling. One such celebrity contestant who is making the headlines is Jordon Hudson, former college cheerleader and philosophy major. Hudson rose to prominence in 2024 as reports of her dating Bill Belichick started coming in.

Belichick is the head football coach at the University of North Carolina for the New England Patriots and is considered one of the most renowned coaches of all time. The 73-year-old coach recently came under fire for dating the 24-year-old Jordon Hudson. The two started dating in 2023, as they met on a flight from Massachusetts to Florida, as reported by the Washington Post. In an interview with CBS, Belichick became hesitant to answer a question about how the couple met. Before the Patriots coach could say anything, Hudson interrupted and said, "We're not talking about this."

That said, a recent report by the Daily Mail stated that Jordon Hudson was approached for a role in 'Dancing with the Stars.' Hudson would be a perfect fit for the show, as she has been in the limelight owing to her 48-year-old age gap with Belichick. The former Bridgewater State University cheerleader also came in third place in the Miss Maine USA Pageant. However, an inside source told the publication that "Hudson will most likely decline the offer."

“She likely will decline as it will be in the fall, the same time Bill will be coaching, and she wants to be there for him at UNC,” the insider told Daily Mail. “Whatever Jordon would like to get into, in front of or behind the cameras, she wants to do some shows in the hosting realm." The insider continued, "She’d like to do a show like 1st Look if she had the chance.” 1st Look is a lifestyle TV show that shows top travel destinations around the country with a special highlight on cuisine and nightlife.

Hudson and Belichick's relationship has come under the limelight after Hudson interrupted the interviewer. This technically makes Hudson the perfect contestant, as the media scrutiny will also help get 'DWTS's' numbers up. However, given the insider's statements, the 24-year-old might not be too keen to join the show.