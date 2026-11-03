‘FBI’ to bring back a familiar face as guest star in upcoming Season 9 episode

The latest episode of 'FBI' hinted at trouble in paradise for a much-loved couple

Shantel VanSanten, best known for playing Quinn James on 'One Tree Hill,' is returning to 'FBI.' As per an official release, she will reprise her role as Special Agent Nina Chase. Shantel joined the fourth season as a recurring character, then became a regular for the fifth and sixth seasons. The actress left the main cast during Episode 6 of Season 5 titled 'Double Bind.' However, her story wasn't over. She returned in the February 23 episode of Season 8 titled 'Confetti.' In the episode, she tied the knot with her longtime love interest, Stuart Scola, played by John Boyd.

A still of Nina and Stuart from 'FBI' (Image Source: CBS)

The actress will reprise her role in Season 9 Episode 7, titled 'Posterity.' The team investigates an online influencer's murder. They discover that one of the cameras has captured a criminal on the 'Most Wanted' list. The group collaborates with Special Agent Nina Chase to catch him before he escapes. The episode is scheduled to air on November 16, from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT. Milena Govich directed the episode, while Jake Tinker penned it.

A still of Stuart and Nina from 'FBI' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Bennett Raglin)

The latest episode hinted that the fan-favorite couple might be going through a difficult time. In 'Atonement,' Nina is offered a spot on a task force, a dream opportunity for any special agent. However, Stuart doesn't seem happy about the prospect. Eva (Juliana Aiden Martinez) notices his hesitation and encourages him to open up. Later, he confesses that the gig is in San Diego, and Nina would have to move to California. Therefore, Stuart asked her not to take the job. “I said she shouldn’t accept the promotion,” he said to Eva. After they wrap up the case, Eva tells him that he can't stand in Nina's way.

A still of Nina from 'FBI' (Image Source: CBS)

After Eva walks away, Stuart leaves Nina a voicemail. “Hey, it’s me. I’ve been thinking more about San Diego. I think you should take the job. It’s worth it. We’ll figure it out, OK? I love you,” he says in the message. Does this mean Nina is leaving New York City? Will Stuart move with her? Hopefully, these questions will be answered when Nina returns in 'Posterity.' To find out what happens next in the fan-favorite couple's story, tune in to 'FBI' every Monday on CBS at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific (7 p.m. Central).