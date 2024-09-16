Is 'I Love A Mama's Boy' fake? TLC show star's acting past sparks debate

TLC's 'I Love A Mama's Boy' features unconventional affection of mothers for their sons

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 will soon premiere on TLC but the reality show's credibility has often been questioned. The TLC show features romantic couples who often struggle with overbearing mothers. The show gives a resemblance to another dramatic show, 'sMothered', leaving the viewers both cringing and laughing as moms cross the line in their sons's personal lives.

The TLC show notably includes couples from different backgrounds but one particular star's profession has raised eyebrows. Shekeb Sekander is a professional actor with a list of movie and TV credits dating back to 2018's 'Rampage'. Shekeb's profession had convinced the viewers that the show was fake and scripted but is it true? TLC show stars have often addressed the controversial question claiming that the show is not fake and their reactions to the drama were actually true. Meanwhile, former stars Tracy and Bryan Austin shared their insights on the rumors and claimed that some of the scenes are staged as filming times have to be planned in advance. Tracy admitted, "It is not scripted. Those are our natural words right off the top."

Shekeb Sekander and Emily Chu accused of faking their romance (@tlc)

Does TLC's 'I Love A Mama's Boy' cast get paid?

'I Love A Mama's Boy' is quite a famous show and four new couples as well as their moms have been thrilled to make their TLC show debut with upcoming Season 4. Besides getting stardom, the TLC show stars will get a hefty paycheck to expose their lives on camera. However, the actual salary of the cast has been kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, the guest stars, including cast members's friends, didn't get paid. The mother-and-son duo Kelly and Matt have been fans's favorites and the returning cast members and their paychecks must be larger, than their new co-stars, somewhat around $1,000 per episode.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' stars get paid (@tlc)

How to get cast on TLC's 'I Love A Mama's Boy'?

TLC announces a casting call for 'I Love A Mama's Boy' every season and asks for interested applicants who are "dating, engaged to, married to or expecting a baby with a Mama's Boy" to email in details of their relationship to be considered for the show. However, the applicants's story should stand out from the rest of the crown and have a dramatic romance.

Season 2 stars Tracy and Bryan Austin have previously revealed that they grabbed TLC show producers's attention after their TikTok video went viral. In the video, Tracy reacted to a video of a man talking about men who don't put effort into their relationships and expect their wives to do most of the work around the house.

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 will premiere on Monday, September 16 at 9 pm ET on TLC