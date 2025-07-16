Could Hugh Jackman’s ex be the surprise star on ‘DWTS’ Season 34? Fans think so after cheeky hint

"There's so much buzz around her at the moment that getting her on any show would be like winning the lottery," an insider claimed.

Casting rumors for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 keep getting better, the latest being that newly single Australian actress Deborra-Lee Furness is reportedly on the radar to join the show. Rumors sparked after Furness, who recently finalized her divorce from Marvel star Hugh Jackman, commented on Australian DWTS castmate Rebecca Gibney’s Instagram post. "Friday fierce. Meet Pam from Parramatta. She’s on the dance floor Sunday night on @dancingau. Had so much fun learning this one with my brilliant, funny, glorious teacher @ianjwaite. Be fierce and be free," wrote Gibney, captioning an image of her performing onstage with pro dancer Ian Waite.

Rebecca Gibney and Ian Waite DWTS AU 2025 (Image Source: Instagram| @rebeccagibney_)

Flocking to the comments first was the yesteryear actress, “Fierce is right. I ain’t messing with that woman,” Furness wrote. Gibney replied in jest, “You can mess with me anytime." The idea may seem far-fetched, but Furness’s tongue-in-cheek remark signals her growing presence in the dance world. Although there's no official confirmation, the 'Correlli' actress may be planning a return to the spotlight. An insider recently shared, “A show like Dancing with the Stars would be perfect for [Furness],” the insider added, as per Pedestrian. “There’s so much buzz around Deb at the moment that getting her on any show would be like winning the lottery.” 'DWTS' has already enlisted a famed Australian figure—conservationist Robert Irwin, son of the late Steve Irwin.

Irwin has dominated tabloid headlines since being announced as the first cast member of Season 34. Similarly, Furness has remained in the headlines for months due to her highly publicized split from Jackman. So, it wouldn’t be surprising if she joined DWTS to reclaim some of her lost stardom. So far, ABC has announced cast members at a surprisingly slow pace, confirming only Alix Earle, Jen Affleck, and Whitney Leavitt. Fans believe DWTS is trying to hype its 20th anniversary by delaying the casting news. "My theory is that they will be announcing contestants every month or every few months to build hype for the 20th anniversary. It would be a smart way to get fans hyped and keep the show in the press," a viewer pointed out on a Reddit forum.

"That’s probably the marketing strategy: keep DWTS in the media. The pros also don’t start rehearsing until about a few weeks before the cast announcement, sometimes less, so I’m doubting any of them even know if they’re back this season," another fan reasoned. Meanwhile, judge Derek Hough celebrated the upcoming season with an emotional, lengthy post on Instagram. “Wow! 20 years of Dancing with the Stars, what an incredible journey,” he captioned the clip, which featured throwback shots. “This show means so much to me and to all the people… who have poured their hearts into making it what it is today.”

Hough also thanked fans for their role in the show’s long-standing success. "Hearing stories of parents, kids, grandparents all coming together to watch and bond over the show is a reminder that this is more than just a dance competition," he concluded.