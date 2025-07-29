12-year-old ventriloquist who stole the show on ‘AGT’ might be coming to your town

'America's Got Talent' fan favorite contestant has posted new tour dates, and fans can't stop gushing

Darci Lynne Farmer was merely 12 years old when she walked away with the million-dollar cash prize on 'America's Got Talent'. Farmer, a singer/ventriloquist, became the youngest contestant ever to win season 12 of the coveted talent show in 2017. In 2019, she ended as runner-up during the first season of 'AGT: Champions'. At present, the 20-year-old artist has announced the first half of her US tour dates, which have got fans buzzing. "More dates!! Be sure to grab tickets for your city before they sell out!" she captioned the Instagram post featuring herself with her puppet - Petunia the rabbit. The 'Darci Lynne & Friends: Up Close and Personal' tour starts from Grand Rapids, Michigan, in July and ends at Casper, Wyoming, on December 20th. Most of the places are already 'sold out' as per the attractive poster.

Fans expressed their excitement over the new touring dates, while most of them urged the young artist to visit their city. "West Palm Beach, FL, was fantastic! Your talent is mesmerizing, and I loved getting my Petunia ears! What a show," a die-hard fan commented under the now-viral post. "Please come to Southern CA," another one requested. "Just saw her in WPB on Sunday. Great show. Super talented. Great voice," an Instagram user chimed in. "Come to Australia!!" a netizen exclaimed. As per NBC, a recent set of dates has been added to the existing list. The tour has now been extended till April 2026, and it will be wrapped up in Connecticut.

Farmer had previously admitted that she wants to be known as an all-round performer. "I don't really want to be known as just the puppet girl or just a singing ventriloquist," she exclusively told The Oklahoman. "I want to be known as the performer, singer, ventriloquist, actress, Broadway star, all of it. I want to do it all." Later this month, Farmer released a new single titled 'Better Late Than Never'. She posted a short clip of herself crooning the lyrics on Instagram and urged her fans to listen to the track, which is available on all major streaming platforms. “Winning was crazy, but I just feel so good that all those people out there were cheering for me and voted for me to win,” she said back then after earning full-house boards in Las Vegas, Atlanta, and her hometown of Oklahoma City.

As per TVInsider, Farmer is no stranger to the 'AGT' stage; she has returned countless times as a guest and even reached semi-finals in 2024 while competing on 'America's Got Talent: Fantasy League'. During one of her AGT performances, she had made Simon Cowell blush with her skit. Cowell went to praise her 'wicked sense of humor' and had predicted a "Sesame Street-type" show for her in the future, as per NBC. Looks like the OG judge's prediction has indeed come true with Farmer touring the United States and mesmerizing the audience with her entertaining acts.