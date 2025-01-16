Is Danielle Colby leaving ‘American Pickers’? The reality TV star shares 'serious' health update

After fueling speculation with a cryptic IG story, Danielle Colby gives her followers a firm update on her future with ‘American Pickers’

Danielle Colby finally talks about her future on 'American Pickers' amid swirling rumors and speculation. The 'Queen of Rust' recently caused a stir among fans when she announced changes to her schedule, but her status on the channel hit is very solid. In a candid video message posted to her page on Thursday, December 9, Colby revealed she's scaling back some of her commitments—but not 'American Pickers'. "Unfortunately, we have had some very serious health issues happening within my family," she explained. "I'm OK, I'm fine, but my family needs me right now." While she's putting her burlesque performances on hold, Colby explicitly stated, "I'll only be traveling for 'American Pickers.'"

Speculation around her exit went into overdrive when she posted a cryptic Instagram story with an image of a sinking ship. Immediately, fans began to speculate whether it was symbolic of her leaving the show. Keeping the intrigue going, in July, Colby hinted she'd been working on a secret project—her new podcast, titled 'Road Dog Diaries,' that she's doing with her manager friend Haley Atkin. In fact, "That's right folks, after 14 years of digging in the dirt with my guys, I'm finally ready to talk," the star said about her latest podcast venture, as per The Mirror. But this new project appears to be in addition to, rather than instead of her work on 'American Pickers'.

Her continued commitment to the show is evident in various ways. She not only keeps her 'American Pickers' affiliation in her Instagram bio but also promotes the series on her social media platforms. As it stands, The History Channel hasn’t made any announcements about changing things, so for now, it’s pretty much business as usual for one of the show’s longtime cast members.

Danielle Colby from the reality show 'American Pickers' takes a selfie (Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @daniellecolbyamericanpicker)

Simply put, you can’t underestimate the value Colby brings to 'American Pickers'. She and Mike Wolfe go way back—she was actually working in his ‘Antique Archaeology’ shop long before joining him on the road. This long-standing friendship was brought to the fore recently when Wolfe posted a heartfelt birthday message to Colby on Instagram, writing, "Happy Birthday You Rascal I love you so much. Here's to many more miles together."

These developments come at a time of big changes in the 'American Pickers' universe. The show, in its 26th season, recently lost original cast member Frank Fritz, who died in September 2024 at age 60. Fritz's 2020 departure from the show and subsequent death marked a significant transition period, making Colby's continued presence even more vital to the show's stability.

The future of 'American Pickers' looks bright, with no signs of slowing down. Mike Wolfe announced in November 2024 that filming for Season 27 is set to begin soon. "Morning porch vibes from the great state of Tennessee. Enjoying some much needed down time before we start shooting a new season of @americanpickers," he said on his Instagram. "Now almost 500 episodes in... My heart is humbled and grateful that you all still tune in to see America and its great people through our lens," as per Parade.

For fans of 'American Pickers,' this confirmation of Colby's continued involvement is a welcome confirmation that her unique perspective and expertise will continue to enhance the show's exploration of American history through its forgotten treasures. As the series enters its 27th season, fans also take comfort in knowing Colby will remain right where she has been—on screens across the country, continuing the pursuit with Wolfe of historic artifacts and untold stories across America.