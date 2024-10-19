'FLVBW' star Seema Sajdeh's new beau has long-standing feud with iconic Bollywood family

‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ star Seema Sajdeh teases new relationship for a finale cliffhanger

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA: Seema Sajdeh, known for her appearances on the Netflix reality series 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives', previously discussed her life in a podcast, revealing that she ran away with her ex-husband, Sohail Khan when she was just 22 years old. However, according to the Season 3 finale, there was a relationship in the works that didn't succeed at the time but has since found new life.

As a fashion designer, Seema has found success with her brand, WhyLabs, which focuses on modern, easy-to-wear styles. In addition to being a devoted mother, Seema shares two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan, with her ex-husband, Sohail. Seema has persevered and continues to thrive professionally, despite facing challenges, including her well-publicized divorce. She recently revealed her relationship with Vikram Ahuja, with whom she was previously engaged, and expressed excitement for this new phase of her life.

'Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives' star Seema Kiran Sajdeh is a fashion designer (Instagram/@seemakiransajdeh)

Seema Sajdeh's new beau Vikram Ahuja disowned by multi-millionaire father

In addition to Tanya Deol, Bobby Deol's late mother-in-law, Marlene Ahuja, had two additional children: Vikram and Munisha Ahuja. Vikram is the son of the late Devendra Ahuja, a multimillionaire banker who served as the MD of 20th Century Finance Company and the promoter of Centurion Bank.

According to sources, Devendra disowned his only son Vikram and removed his name from all of his companies and holdings in June 2010, following a public notice published in the media. According to the allegations, Devendra allegedly transferred all his assets and property, valued at Rs 300 crore, to his daughter Tanya.

In reality, Vikram was not allowed to take any actions following Devendra's death in August 2010; instead, it was his son-in-law Bobby who performed his last rites. In an interview with The Times of India, Vikram said he was devastated because his sister Tanya had prevented him from carrying out his father's final ceremonies.

'Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives' star Seema Sajdeh’s new beau Vikram Ahuja disowned by his multimillionaire father (Instagram/@seemakiransajdeh)

What led to the feud between Seema Sajdeh's new beau and Bobby Deol

Bollywood with its age-old tales and legends, is a site of surprises and shocks at the same time. While browsing the internet, we stumbled upon another story that surely would have captured attention and made headlines when it first broke, as it involved Seema's new beau. The narrative involves Bobby, his wife Tanya, her father Devendra, and his son Vikram. In 1995, Tanya's father fell in love with an air hostess.

The son and daughter were at odds over whom to support while Devinder was married, and his affair caused strife in the family. Tanya and her husband, Bobby, supported Devendra's personal choice and embraced it, while Vikram remained loyal to his mother.

This led to conflict within the family, with Devinder favoring his daughter and son-in-law over his son. Tanya's brother, Vikram, took Bobby to court, accusing him of exploiting Devendra's money to support his struggling career by persuading his father-in-law to transfer shares to his name. This led to a protracted legal battle. No one anticipated what transpired next.

When Devinder died in 2010, Bobby had to fly down from Toronto to perform his last rites. However, it wasn’t just a matter of paying his last respects; there was more to the situation than that. The funeral rituals were performed by Devinder's close friend, who revealed that Vikram's father had said in his will that his son shouldn't perform his last rites. Instead, Bobby was designated to carry out the final rituals.

Vikram was shocked to discover that his birthright had been taken from him. Subsequently, he accused his sister Tanya of pressuring their father into making these decisions. No one knew who would inherit Devendra's property, valued at INR 300 crore, but there were claims that Bobby had laid claim to it. In a much later interview with the Huffington Post, he refuted these allegations, calling them unfounded.

'Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives' star Seema Kiran Sajdeh apparently ran away with Sohail Khan just days before she was set to marry someone else (Instagram/@seemakiransajdeh)

Seema Sajdeh was reportedly engaged before eloping with Sohail Khan

In the most recent season, Seema disclosed that she has known Vikram since they were thirteen. Reports suggest that the couple was engaged. However, the story goes that Seema ran away with Sohail just days before she was set to marry someone else—possibly Vikram. The person you dismissed as delusional may be your rebound.

Additionally, the 'Wives discussed the love story because they had been aware of it all along. We hope to gain more insights into where this romance is headed after that heartwarming Season 3 finale.

'FLVBW' Season 3 star Seema Sajdeh revealed that she has known Vikram Ahuja since they were thirteen (@netflix)

