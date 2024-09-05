Is 'Bargain Block' Season 4 staged? HGTV show's furnished flips draw suspicion

'Bargain Block' renovators Keith Bynum, Evan Thomas and Shea Hicks Whitfield set to transform houses

DETROIT, MICHIGAN: 'Bargain Block' Season 4 is all set to premiere with a series of stirring renovations. However, there are speculations that the HGTV show must be staged. The episodes feature fully furnished abandoned houses with multiple sellers' stuff lying on the floor. Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas along with their renovation partner Shea Hicks Whitfield visit the properties and transform them into affordable, stylish starter homes for first-time homebuyers.

However, the viewers questioned random items all over the house including baby toys. The viewers also accused the HGTV show producers of buying cheap products and place in the home to make it look wrecked. Some of the abodes featured in the HGTV show looked freshly painted.

However, the producers or hosts have not shared if the episodes are actually scripted but some of the elements actually seemed staged. Open houses, Keith and Evan's jokes and elements of the show seemed to be dramatized or filmed strategically. Additionally, the clients who tour the homes are real, not paid actors.

'Bargain Block' Season 4 is partially staged (Instagram/@shea.whitfiel)

'Bargain Block' Season 4 stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas to navigate unseen challenges

'Bargain Block' Season 4 renovators and hosts Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas' journey of restoring abandoned houses would not be easy as they would have to navigate multiple unseen challenges. The renovators will tackle Detroit's tough winter and construction delays to complete home renovations.

The synopsis of the upcoming season teased that Keith and Evan will deal with the houses overtaken by plants, moss, and mushrooms and transform a rainforest theme abode flaunting their credibility. The HGTV show hosts are also expected to extend their renovation business from Detroit to New Orleans.

'Bargain Block' Season 4 stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas navigate unseen challenges (Instagram/@keithbynum_)

'Bargain Block' hosts Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas to renovate fairytale house

HGTV's 'Bargain Block' Season 4 will debut with renovators Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas transforming an abandoned house into a stunning fairytale place. Keith and Evan will act as a fairy godmother for the buyer and rewrite a Cinderella story while turning a crumbling and decrepit house into a dream home.

Besides this, Keith and Evan would channel the cottage-core aesthetic after working through crumbling walls and tight spaces. The duo will turn an abandoned home into a cozy cottage dream home.

'Bargain Block' hosts Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas to renovate a fairytale house (Instagram/@keithbynum_)

'Bargain Block' Season 4 is all set to premiere on Wednesday, September 4, at 9 pm ET on HGTV