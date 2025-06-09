We bet you didn't know a ‘Voice’ winner has major role on ‘The Masked Singer’ — but she’s not on the panel

"There was never a plan to be a coach. That kind of all happened in COVID," Alisan Porter shared.

'The Voice' winner Alisan Porter plays a significant role on 'The Masked Singer.'Since winning 'The Voice' Season 10 in 2016, the 'Curly Sue' actress has put all her focus on her music career. In June 2024, Porter dropped a six-song EP titled 'The Ride,' which she entirely self-produced. These days, Porter is busy performing live shows. In May 2025, Porter announced a couple of summer shows as well. In addition to her singing career, Porter also serves as a vocal coach, vocal producer, and songwriter. As of this moment, Porter is a vocal coach on the Fox singing competition 'The Masked Singer.'

Porter has been a coach on 'The Masked Singer' for four seasons. Throughout the show, Porter helps contestants improve their singing skills. In November 2024, Porter took to her Instagram page and reflected on her time on the show by writing, "Pure Love. That’s what you are. So honored to have been your coach and even more so to bond with you and now call you a friend. LOVE YOUR GUTS, @kramergirl #maskedsinger."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alisan Porter (@iam_alisanporter)

During an interview with the Daily Collegian in November 2024, Porter revealed how she ended up being a coach on 'The Masked Singer.' Then, the former child star quipped, "There was never a plan to be a coach. That kind of all happened in COVID. And this has been such a wonderful side hustle for me. I like to give back, but the goal and the dream are always to be touring, playing music, and writing new music."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alisan Porter (@iam_alisanporter)

Along with this, Porter also stated that she is now working on a new full-length album for her next project. "We’re working on an album now as we’re touring and really kicking up the shows again, and I haven’t toured like this since COVID. I’m so excited to be back and especially starting on the East Coast, which is where I’m from," Porter shared. Up until now, Porter has not disclosed any more details about her upcoming album.

In a separate interview with Woman's World, Porter candidly spoke about her evolution as a musician and said, "I was born into a musical family, so I was always in it. I learned how to play a couple of chords on the guitar in high school. I didn’t fancy myself much of a songwriter until my early 20s. I wrote a song when I was 19 called “Speedracer,” and still, to this day, people ask me to play it, and it’s one of my favorite songs that I’ve ever written. It’s on my album Pink Cloud, which I actually put out 20 years later. I held on to that song forever before I actually released it."

Porter further elaborated, "I think throughout the years, with co-writing sessions and different opportunities, I really transformed my writing. I’ve had a lot of breaks from songwriting, or times when I didn’t really feel inspired. But I think every time I was re-inspired, I came in with a new lease on the process. Maybe I was able to give up more and more control, whether it was within my own process or my process with other people — not to be cheesy, but I think that’s really when the magic would happen."