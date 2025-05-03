There’s one ‘Voice’ round Adam Levine just can’t stand — and this season, he almost quit

'The Voice' Season 27 commenced on a high note by bringing back Adam Levine as a coach on the panel. However, things are still tricky for the 'Maroon 5' singer, who is still brushing up on his coaching skills, returning to the show after a 7-year hiatus. In the Knockout round which which aired on April 7, Lavine found himself in a great predicament when he pitted Ari Camille against Britton Moore. Levine admitted, "It’s that time again. I got to put good people against good people. There’s nothing I can do about that. It shows me that if you’re able to win this knockout round, you can go a lot further… I don’t know. I quit," as reported by Cinemabland.

When host Tucker Carlson said, "The stalling must end," Levine had no choice: "I'm gonna go with the person I think is the most ready to move forward right now, and the winner of this Knockout is Britton," Levine announced with his eyes closed, dreading the response. Levine later shared with the camera, "Like, I just couldn't let him go, he was so good." As Camille prepared to make her exit, John Legend used his only steal, adding her to his team. Legend defended Camille and said," I think she exudes star power." He also told the camera, "Since I had the chance to bring her to Team Legend, I was like Let's Go! Come on back home."

While things went well for both artists, fans sided with Lavine's choice and rightly so. Camille's blind audition turned Legend and Michael Buble to turn their chairs, whereas Moore earned a coveted 4-chair turn. Moore once again proved his mettle in the Battle round, where he performed on the song 'Creep' by Radiohead, which is a peculiar song chosen by Lavine himself. He outperformed Darius J and landed himself in the Knockouts. In the Knockouts, he performed 'Free' by Zac Brown, showcasing his southern roots.

His ability to perform on different genres and the versatility of his voice hadn't gone unnoticed. As soon as the episode was dropped on YouTube, fans rushed to the comment section, One gushed, "He came out of his shell real quick, that was amazing." Another wrote, "Britton’s my favorite singer to win this competition this season! I love his voice, and I love that he took a risk singing a country song, which is out of his comfort zone! He did a great job with that song!"

The third added, "Awesome song choice for Britton! I am a huge fan of Britton, and he picked a great song choice. He gave his best performance of the season. I felt the emotions coming out of his mouth. Loved it." "I don’t even watch The Voice anymore, but ever since coming across his blind, I’ve been WAITING for him to sing more. He’s too good," chimed in the fourth. Despite being declared a fan favorite, Moore was sent home after being eliminated from the show in the Playoffs, according to Parade.