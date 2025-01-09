If you loved 'Squid Game', fans recommend another Netflix show that is even darker

If you're a die-hard 'Squid Game' fan eagerly waiting for Season 3 to drop, this Korean show is a must-watch for you

The buzz for 'Squid Game' isn't dying anytime soon, but what's the point? We can all keep reading theories and reports of what might happen, but we know for a fact that it'll take some time for 'Season Game' Season 3 to drop, and if rumors are right, then we can expect the show to release on Netflix in June 2025. However, if you're still reeling from 'Squid Games' Season 2's jaw-dropping cliffhanger, and want more of the dark, gritty show, we've a great suggestion for you! Netflix's 'The 8 Show' is definitely worth a try as we can assure you, it's darker than 'Squid Game'.

When 'Squid Game' Season 2 debuted on December 26, it set Netflix on fire, amassing an impressive 68 million views within its first week. This feat overtook the previous record-holder, 'Wednesday', which garnered 50.1 million views. The season ended with Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) making a bold decision to go back to the deadly game to destroy it from within. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has teased that the story’s final chapter will continue this clash between Gi-hun and the sinister Front Man, promising an epic conclusion in Season 3. While fans wait to see how this intense saga ends, 'The 8 Show' has emerged as a thrilling alternative. Described as “even darker” than Squid Game, this show is not for the faint-hearted. According to Dextero, it features "disgusting" scenes that push the boundaries of what viewers can handle. The premise revolves around 8 contestants are locked in a building, competing for a growing cash prize. But there are no rules.

Unlike 'Squid Game', where rules shaped the deadly games, 'The 8 Show' leaves participants to fend for themselves. The money they earn grows every minute, but they must spend it on essentials like food and supplies. At first, the group works together, but as the tension builds, cooperation turns into chaos. Power struggles erupt, alliances crumble, and the fight for survival gets brutal. The show’s unflinching look at human desperation makes it even more intense than 'Squid Game'. Fans who thought the latter’s gory games were hard to watch might find themselves squirming during 'The 8 Show'. The lack of rules forces contestants into morally dark places, showing just how far people will go when there’s no one to hold them back.

Eight individuals. A mysterious 8-story building. And a very dangerous game. The longer you stay...the more you earn.



The 8 Show directed by Han Jae-rim (Emergency Declaration) premieres May 17. pic.twitter.com/Dh2uSIY0vB — Netflix (@netflix) April 11, 2024

In the meanwhile, if you're still waiting for an update on 'Squid Game' Season 3, fear not because we have some news for you! Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show’s creator, has promised a finale packed with twists and an explosive showdown. “The fierce clash between [Gi-hun and Front Man’s] two worlds will continue into the series finale,” he said, as reported by The Mirror. 'Squid Game' Season 2 introduced fresh faces, like the determined Jun-hee (Jo Yuri) and a struggling crypto influencer Myung-gi (Yim Si-wan). But with so many loose ends, viewers are desperate to know what happens next.

Mascots pose at an event for 'Squid Game' Season 2 on December 12, 2024, in Berlin. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Sebastian Reuter)

For now, 'The 8 Show' offers a way to fill the void left by 'Squid Game'. Its raw and shocking approach to survival drama makes it a must-watch for fans of dark, psychological thrillers. Both shows explore the darker side of human nature, but 'The 8 Show' takes it even further, showing us how survival isn’t always about rules, it’s about how far people are willing to go. Both 'Squid Game' and 'The 8 Show' are available to stream on Netflix, so fans can jump in and see just how twisted things can get.