Howard Stern called out as 'creepy' after video of his behavior with female guests resurfaces

Stern, who is notorious for his unfiltered and often outrageous chats with celebrity guests, has often earned the ire of netizens.

Howard Stern is one of the most influential yet controversial figures in radio history. Stern, who is notorious for his unfiltered and often outrageous chats with celebrity guests on 'The Howard Stern Show,' has often earned the ire of netizens. For instance, in 2023, a compilation of resurfaced interview clips that featured him making crude remarks about female celebs— Lisa Marie Presley, Mariah Carey, Courtney Love, Sofía Vergara, and Anna Nicole Smith—made the rounds on social media, landing the host in hot waters.

Howard Stern during the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Kane)

As per USA Today, in one particularly criticized moment, Stern asked Presley, "You wearing panties? What do you wear, a thong?" When she hesitated to describe how she looked in her underwear, Stern pressed, "You know how you look." In another clip, Stern made inappropriate comments about Love’s body as she donned a cropped tank top. "Ooh yeah, you got a nice stomach," he blurted, before instructing, “Just stand there for a second; let me look at you. Body is hot," As Love attempted to change the topic, Stern doubled down, adding, "I would do a lot to that. I could make you see things."

Similarly, during his conversation with Smith, Stern made remarks about her weight and fashion choices. He remarked, “The way you dress and stuff, I don’t think you’re aware that you're a heavy-set woman." Smith responded confidently, "I know I'm a big woman, so what?" Undeterred, Stern asked Smith to step on a scale for 'an over/under' to see if his weight estimate was accurate. Smith firmly shut down the request.

Stern also repeatedly s*xualized the underage Olsen twins.



“This is Howard Stern's fantasy.”



“I was counting down to their 18th birthday so we could have s*x with them.”



“I don't really want to have s*x with them anymore.” pic.twitter.com/dGvJ1eyqkC — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 28, 2024

Netizens weren't amused by Stern's creepy remarks. On Reddit, a critic slammed, "I'm wondering how he still even has a show? I remember him having Carmen Electra on and making her get on this vibrating garage tool thing to see if she’d orgasm. Like, what?!" In a similar vein, another chimed, "Don’t know. He’s f****g gross, anyone that is a fan I lose major respect for."

As the backlash poured in, a comment also read, "I don't understand why anyone goes near that show. He's disgusting." In agreement, another asserted, "I feel the same way. I don’t understand all of the support he has been getting...It’s not even that widely available yet people still feel there is an incentive for going on there. Marrying his wife also helped his image...since she talked about how nice he was to her blah blah blah. He’s still trash."

Stern also came under fire when he criticized Johnny Depp during his defamation trial against Amber Heard. He called Depp a 'huge narcissist' who was trying to 'charm the pants off America,' as per Indy 100. On 'The Howard Stern Show,' he disapproved of Depp’s televised court appearances and declared, "He's wrong. He shouldn't be putting this on TV in any shape. But that’s what narcissists do."