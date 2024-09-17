How Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima’s controversy sparks major shake up in ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Graziano Di Prima was fired from 'Strictly Come Dancing' post the scandal

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The controversy surrounding Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima on 'Strictly Come Dancing' has caused a significant shakeup for the upcoming season of 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33. The scandal, which involved serious allegations against Di Prima, including claims of hitting and kicking McDermott, has sparked a major re-evaluation of protocols across dance competition shows.

In response to the allegations against Di Prima, 'Dancing with the Stars' is implementing stricter safety protocols. These include increased oversight during rehearsals, where a production staff member will now be present at all times to monitor interactions between dancers and partners. The ABC show will also introduce two dedicated welfare producers whose role will be to ensure the well-being of all participants. These producers will focus on supporting dancers, addressing any concerns about misconduct, and maintaining a safe environment throughout the season.

Besides this, all production staff and crew will undergo additional training to better handle and prevent issues related to misconduct. This training will cover how to address complaints, support participants, and maintain professional conduct. The changes reflect a broader shift towards aligning safety standards across international versions of dance competition shows. 'Dancing with the Stars' will be adopting practices inspired by the new protocols established for 'Strictly Come Dancing' to ensure consistency and improve participant welfare.

What was the scandal between Zara McDermott & Graziano Di Prima?

The scandal between Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima on 'Strictly Come Dancing' involved serious allegations of inappropriate behavior. Graziano Di Prima, a professional dancer faced accusations of misconduct. Zara McDermott, his former dance partner, claimed that Di Prima had engaged in inappropriate behavior, including hitting, spitting, and kicking her during rehearsals.

The most notable incident involved Di Prima allegedly kicking McDermott. Di Prima later explained that he had kicked the floor in frustration during a rehearsal, and his foot brushed against McDermott unintentionally. He admitted to being upset and apologizing to McDermott afterward, but he insisted that he never meant to harm her deliberately. Following these allegations, Di Prima was let go from the show by the BBC. His dismissal came after a series of troubling claims, including those made by another dancer, Giovanni Pernice, who faced separate allegations from actress Amanda Abbington.

The controversy attracted significant media attention and public scrutiny. Di Prima publicly defended himself, stating he was not an abusive person and was confused about the source of the complaints. He expressed regret and frustration over the situation, especially after a supportive conversation with McDermott just before his dismissal. With this, the scandal had a major impact on the show and led to a reassessment of protocols on 'Strictly Come Dancing' and other dance competition shows.

'Strictly Come Dancing' Graziano Di Prima was accused of violence (@abc)

Graziano Di Prima gets fired after the infamous scandal

Di Prima was removed from the show after the allegations came to light. The BBC took immediate action following the complaints and conducted an investigation, which led to Di Prima's exit. The decision to fire Di Prima was based on the gravity of the accusations and the need to uphold the show's standards for participant safety and conduct. The controversy surrounding his behavior during rehearsals and the serious nature of the allegations played a significant role in this decision.