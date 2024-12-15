92nd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade: Time, date and how to watch the event

In case you missed out on the 92nd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, here's a way you can watch it and relive the experience

The holidays are here, and with them comes one of Hollywood’s most cherished traditions. The 92nd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade is packed with everything you love about the season, glittering floats, cheerful music, and familiar faces.

If you didn’t catch it live on Sunday, December 1, don’t worry, you can still be part of the magic. Here’s how you can watch this spectacular event and enjoy the festive spirit from home.

When and where to watch The 92nd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade

The Hollywood Christmas Parade, recorded live in Hollywood earlier this month, will be broadcast as a prime-time special on Saturday, December 14. Tune in from 8 to 10 pm ET/PT on The CW Network to watch the star-studded festivities. Viewers in the Los Angeles area can catch it on KTLA 5, ensuring local access to the magic. The two-hour spectacle will feature the event’s grand marshal, Oscar-nominated actor Jeremy Renner, who is known for his roles in 'The Hurt Locker', 'The Town', and as Hawkeye in 'The Avengers' series. The parade also includes marching bands, character balloons, equestrian groups, and musical performances, making it a must-watch for the entire family.

A look at all the Hollywood stars who attended the 92nd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade

The parade is hosted by Dean Cain, Laura McKenzie, Montel Williams, and Elizabeth Stanton. Joining them are some big names, including Mario Lopez, who was honored as the Humanitarian of the Year. Other stars making appearances include Denise Richards, Lou Ferrigno, and John Schneider, along with former Lakers legends A.C. Green and Michael Cooper. Since its start in 1928 as the 'Santa Claus Lane Parade,' this event has become a holiday favorite. Over the years, icons like James Stewart, John Wayne, and Dwayne Johnson have served as grand marshals.

This year, the tradition continues with a joyful celebration of community, nostalgia, and holiday cheer. So, grab a cozy blanket, gather your loved ones, and settle in for a night of festive fun. The Hollywood Christmas Parade is ready to bring the spirit of the season right into your living room.

