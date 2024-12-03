How to party like the 'Landman' girls: Inside the real-life country club used in hit show

Here's a guide on where and how to party like the 'Landman' girls at the River Crest Country Club

In the Paramount+ show 'Landman', women know how to throw a good party. Their gatherings are fancy but fun, full of energy, laughter, and a hint of Southern charm. The series focuses on the ups and downs of life in the oil industry, but these 'Landman' girls add a splash of glamour, showing off Texas-style hospitality. Their big, lively parties feel so real because they’re filmed at one of Fort Worth’s most famous places River Crest Country Club.

River Crest is a symbol of Texas high society. With its beautiful setting and rich history, it brings authenticity to the show’s lavish scenes. Watching these women party feels like a peek into real life, where Texas oil money meets old-school elegance.

Where is the River Crest Country Club located?

This club is one of Texas's OG country clubs that started back in 1911 (River Crest Country Club)

River Crest Country Club is located at 1501 Western Avenue in Fort Worth, Texas, nestled in one of the city’s most historic and affluent neighborhoods. It’s known as a Fort Worth institution with a legacy that dates back to 1911. Over the years, River Crest has built a reputation as the go-to spot for major social events, from elegant weddings to charity galas and corporate gatherings. Its members appreciate not only its exclusivity but also the welcoming atmosphere that has been its hallmark for over a century.

The club’s grounds are designed to impress, offering everything from lush golf courses and pristine tennis courts to fine dining and family-friendly amenities. The annual 'Crestival' is one of its standout events, celebrated as one of the most exciting golf parties in Texas, blending competition with a lively social scene. Whether you're a sports enthusiast or someone who enjoys a refined social experience, River Crest delivers both in a setting that feels both luxurious and laid-back.

How to join the River Crest Country Club?

A still from 'Landman' (Paramount+)

Joining the River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, involves a structured process that includes selecting the right membership type based on your needs and lifestyle, according to How Much Is It. The application process typically begins with a referral from three current club members, followed by an interview and review by the Board of Directors. Prospective members can express their interest online or contact the Member Services Director for a tour and further discussion about the club’s offerings. It’s worth noting that the club allows for flexible payment plans for initiation fees, making the process more accessible.

What is the membership cost of River Crest Country Club?

Inside the stunning River Crest Country Club (River Crest Country Club)

The club offers several membership options, Stockholder, Senior, Junior, and Non-Resident. Each membership type grants access to all of the club’s amenities, including golf, tennis, dining, and social events, though voting rights and transferability differ depending on the membership category. The costs of membership vary. A Stockholder Membership, which includes voting rights and is transferable, requires a $60,000 initiation fee plus tax, along with $520 in monthly dues and an $80 monthly capital surcharge. Senior Memberships, designed for those over 70, come with a $15,000 initiation fee, while Junior Memberships (for members under 35) have a $7,500 initiation fee and lower monthly dues of $353. Non-resident memberships, for those living outside Tarrant County, have a $30,000 initiation fee, with monthly dues of $260 and a $40 capital surcharge.

Joining River Crest means becoming part of a welcoming community that values tradition, social connection, and recreational excellence. It’s not just about access to facilities, it’s about embracing a lifestyle of camaraderie and celebration. Whether it’s a formal gala, a themed dinner, or a casual barbecue on the patio, River Crest knows how to bring people together. The club also offers activities for children, making it a hub for families looking to spend quality time in a fun, upscale environment.

Members often say that what makes River Crest special isn’t just its facilities but the people, creating a sense of belonging that’s hard to find elsewhere. So, if you want to experience life like the 'Landman' girls, River Crest offers a taste of that vibrant, social atmosphere year-round.