'How to Fall in Love by Christmas' Ending Explained: Lifetime movie delivers satisfying climax

Nora Winters's heart breaks in pieces as she discovers a secret of Jack Paxton in 'How to Fall in Love by Christmas'

Contains spoilers for 'How to Fall in Love by Christmas'

Nora Winters's (Teri Hatcher) life turns upside down when she is tasked with writing about her dating experience in Lifetime's 'How to Fall in Love by Christmas.' It all began when Winter's website PRISM reports dropped readership, making Max (Shawn Ahmed) come up with a twisted plan to secure the investment from a dating app and who to do it better than the CEO herself, Winters.

Winters, who is initially reluctant, decided to try it out in her contorted way, where she writes about her experience for the site but with a catch. With the help of her photographer, Jack Paxton (Dan Payne), Winters starts to fake her dates and write her column on it. While the crafty plan did look enticing, things soon started to go opposite to what Witners had anticipated.

Why Nora Winters ghosts Jack Paxton in 'How to Fall in Love by Christmas'

Teri Hatcher in a still from 'How to Fall in Love by Christmas' (Lifetime)

As time passes, Winters and Paxton get closer, but the duo is still playing it cool. Paxton soon gets the opportunity of a lifetime when his agent Sarah (Janice Mendes) informs him about the job offer from Level Eleven. Surprisingly, the man rejects the offers, stating he needs to focus on his gallery and also cannot ditch Winters in the midst of an assignment, which is overheard by Adley (Rachel Wilson). At the fundraiser, Winters accidentally sees Sarah's message to Paxton, informing him about the job offer. Thinking, Paxton exposed the truth behind her fake dates to the rival Level Eleven; Winters starts to ignore the man.

However, oblivious to what's coming next, Paxton diligently tries to raise money for the fundraiser. At the same time, Paxton overhears Nora's date, Geoffrey (Howard Hoover), speaking to a friend, saying he will use Winters to propel his business venture. On the other hand, Winters receives a call from Max, informing her that the board has decided to pull the plug on both the column and her, as the information about her fake dates has been public knowledge by now.

Nora Winters realizes her mistake in How to Fall in Love by Christmas'

Teri Hatcher in a still from 'How to Fall in Love by Christmas' (YouTube/@wntetwork)

Realizing Geoffrey is just using Winters for his own sake, Paxton tries to warn her, but the woman is agitated and instead confronts him for selling information to Level Eleven. Paxton is visibly taken aback, but a heated exchange of words ensues, making the photographer leave the event with his nephew Kyle (Christian Corrao). Soon Adley removes the veil from the truth and reveals that Paxton has rejected the offer from Level Eleven and even fired his agent, making it clear that his intentions were not wrong.

Filled with regret, Witners decides to do what is right and writes a column on the PRISM website, confessing her fake date fiasco and making it clear that she had indeed fallen in love. Paxton, upon getting a whiff of Winters' bold move, ends up at the event hall once again and is astonished on receiving the text from the Smithon art gallery that they are ready to meet to discuss a potential photo gallery event, referenced by Winters. Soon, the lovebird comes face to face and kisses. Overwhelmed, the duo confesses their love for each other, and the movie ends on a happy note.

'How to Fall in Love by Christmas' is now available to watch on Lifetime