'How to Fall in Love by Christmas' Review: Teri Hatcher and Dan Payne's chemistry in Lifetime movie is off the charts

Lifetime's 'How to Fall in Love by Christmas' offers a perfect blend of romance and holiday vibes

Contains spoilers for 'How to Fall in Love by Christmas'

With cozy vibes and heart-melting chemistry between the leads, 'How to Fall in Love by Christmas' has all the right reasons to celebrate romance before Valentine's Day. Directed by Michael Kennedy, the romantic flick has a similar plotline to other Lifetime flicks, but with its heart and soul in the right place, 'How to Fall in Love by Christmas' steals the show.

With romance at its core, 'How to Fall in Love by Christmas' brims with Christmas vibes and cushy moments that are more than enough to keep the cinephile hearts entertained. In addition, the movie employs an adult and mature couple instead of the usual young ones, which is a welcome change, as we not only get to witness the amazing chemistry between Teri Hatcher and Dan Payne, but the movie also highlights the nuances of romance in a mature setting.

'How to Fall in Love by Christmas' offers a predictable yet charming storyline

The plotline of 'How to Fall in Love by Christmas' unfolds with the introduction of the writer and CEO of PRISM, Nora Winters (Teri Hatcher), who must secure a partnership with a dating app to save her company. However, the biggest catch is that she will use each step suggested by the program and then write an article about how she discovered the love of her life before Christmas with the app. Now, Nora is not thrilled with the idea, but with no choice left, she ends up complying, with charming photographer Jack Paxton (Dan Payne) by her side.

Frankly, the plotline of the movie is as generic as it can get, as we have already seen this kind of format with movies like 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' and so on. However, the irresistible tension between the two leads and the slow progression of the storyline keep the interest intact. Falling in love with the most unexpected person is the timeless cliché of Hollywood, but writer Ansley Gordon has given it its own spin with plenty of relatable situations and clever use of side characters, who bring the two leads together.

Teri Hatcher and Dan Payne's undeniable chemistry steals the show in 'How to Fall in Love by Christmas'

One of the standout elements of 'How to Fall in Love by Christmas' has to be the stellar chemistry between its leads. Both Hatcher and Payne have irresistible chemistry that not only lights up the screens but also melts the hearts. Their mature conversation and playful banter also spice up the holiday movie. Furthermore, Hatcher and Payne also dazzled in their individual characters. Hatcher is breathtakingly beautiful with her bold screen presence and heartfelt performance. She is indeed a beauty that can make fans go crazy with just one look.

Payne as Paxton exudes warmth and feels like someone you have known before. Jack is calm, composed, and an intelligent character, and Payne deserves all the accolades for a great job done. All in all, with a bunch of holiday movies coming out this season, 'How to Fall in Love by Christmas' is one of the finest ones yet, which will leave you asking for more.

