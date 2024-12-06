Teddi Mellencamp's relationship with Edwin Arroyave has changed since the split

Teddi Mellencamp announced separation from estranged husband Edwin Arroyave in November

Former 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Teddi Mellencamp has been settling into life after her divorce from Edwin Arroyave, to whom she was married for 13 years. The two, parents of three children, Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, 4, announced their split last month. For now, Teddi is staying with her good friend and former 'RHOBH' co-star Kyle Richards. Living in Kyle's "glam room," Teddi joked about the sleeping arrangement being cozy and thanked Kyle for having her back during this tough time.

The two have leaned on each other as Kyle is also working through a recent separation from Mauricio Umansky. For the children's sake, Teddi and Edwin have employed a "nesting" method of co-parenting in which the kids remain in the family home, and the parents rotate in and out. The model, Teddi says, is working and proving to be a very stable way for the family to ease into the change. Teddi and Edwin, after some initial haggling, settled on joint legal and physical custody of their children.

Teddi Mellencamp is ‘happily’ co-parenting kids with Edwin Arroyave despite split

Teddi Mellencamp has said that she and her ex-husband, Edwin Arroyave, are doing a swell job co-parenting their three kids despite their recent split. The former 'RHOBH' star, who filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage, said they've kept the peace for the kids.



Speaking on her podcast, 'Diamonds in the Rough', she called her marriage one of the best decisions she's ever made. She explained that she and Arroyave take turns staying at the family home while the other stays elsewhere, ensuring stability for their children. The two also attend family gatherings together; Mellencamp says they are "happy to be around one other" and try to make the transition as effortless as possible.

Teddi Mellencamp with husband Edwin Arroyave and children (Instagram/@teddimellencamp)



Did Edwin Arroyave’s infidelity lead to split with Teddi Mellencamp?

The news about Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave's divorce has many speculating that infidelity might have factored into her split after 13 years of marriage, although neither has confirmed the speculation. Over the last few weeks, Teddi has given fans insight into the breakup on her podcast, 'Diamonds in the Rough'. She reiterated that they had decided to separate due to irreconcilable differences without any blame attached. Yes, she is hurt and upset, but she insists she will not be resentful.



Teddi did hint at "multiple sides to every story" and the issues they had in their marriage without addressing any of the rumors. Instead, she reflected on taking responsibility for her part in the relationship breakdown.

