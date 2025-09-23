MSNBC acquires Rachel Maddow’s thrilling docu ‘Andrew Young: The Dirty Work’ — here’s when you can watch it

Rachel Maddow’s newest film dives deep into Andrew Young’s story, highlighting the sacrifices and “dirty work” that helped transform America

Rachel Maddow is gearing up for her next documentary project at her home network. MSNBC recently acquired 'Andrew Young: The Dirty Work,' which happens to be the second documentary from the news network's high-profile host and her Surprise Inside production company. The upcoming documentary will revolve around the eponymous Civil Rights Movement leader who worked alongside Martin Luther King Jr. and later went on to become a Congressman and mayor of Atlanta. The documentary feature film is scheduled to air on Friday, October 17, at 9:00 p.m. ET exclusively on MSNBC, following a special edition of 'The Rachel Maddow Show' at 8:00 p.m. ET.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a statement issued, Maddow shed light on her new project and said “At a time when confrontations with the government and grassroots protests are back at the center of American political life, the civil rights movement is more than just a moral cornerstone for our country — it’s a living, breathing, practical manual for how to fight for what’s right, and win that fight, and maybe even save your own soul in the process. Andrew Young’s story is not gauzy or romantic, it’s the gritty truth of what it takes to build and sustain a winning movement. Andrew Young: The Dirty Work is about how hard it is to be a hero, and how beautiful, too.”

The first look of Maddow's forthcoming film will debut at the network’s yearly fan event, 'MSNBCLIVE ‘25: This Is Who We Are,' which will be held on Saturday, October 11. The documentary directed by Matt-Kay will follow the 93-year-old Young as he shares the story of his life in his own words, from his start as a pastor to his pivotal work during the Civil Rights Movement to his debut in national politics as a U.S. representative from Georgia​. While reflecting on his career in the film, Young also sheds light on “the dirty work,” or “the quiet, difficult labor that makes landmark change possible.” Speaking of his historic journey, Young said, “I was born at the right time and happened to be at the right places to be part of the Civil Rights movement that helped change America.”