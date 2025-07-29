1000-lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton radiates joy as she dances in new TikTok video after extreme weight loss

Tammy Slaton is living her best life following her 500-pound weight loss.

'1000-Lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton can't stop dancing following her 500-pound weight loss transformation. On July 25, the TLC reality star took to her TikTok page and spread a positive message among her followers as she danced her heart out to one of her favorite tracks. In the small clip, Slaton can be seen grooving to 'Affirmations,' a song from an artist who goes by the name @memethegoat on TikTok. The video showed Slaton lip-syncing to the lyrics of the song, which revolves around the theme of happiness and empowerment. According to Today, the artist sings, “F*** depression. F*** stressing. You a bad a** b**** . You a blessing."

@tammy.l.slaton I absolutely love this song and I know I cannot dance. I’m just trying to have fun. They also help spread the message. Forget about depression. Forget about stressing out and start counting your blessings you’re amazing the way you are never forget that ♬ Affirmations by Memethegoat on all streaming platf - Memethegoatbackuppage

In the TikTok video, Slaton rocked a colorful pink t-shirt that read "Queen." Slaton completed her outfit with a pair of dark blue skinny jeans, which she accessorized with a studded brown belt. "I absolutely love this song, and I know I cannot dance. I'm just trying to have fun. They also help spread the message. Forget about depression. Forget about stressing out and start counting your blessings, you're amazing the way you are, never forget that," Slaton wrote in the caption of the video.

Soon after, the fans flocked to the comments section of the post and shared some uplifting messages. One social media user penned, "Keep dancing, girl." Followed by a second user who wrote, "Girl- you keep living your best life!! So happy for you and proud of you!!" Another netizen commented, "I've literally never been more proud for someone I don't personally know, but I'm sooo happy and proud for you, Tammy."

Before this, Slaton also posted a series of pictures of herself in black shapewear on her TikTok page. The zip-up garment put Slaton's new figure on display. Then, the fans reflected on Slaton's weight loss journey in the comments section. A fan remarked, "I love seeing your journey, Tammy, you have come so far." Another netizen chimed in, "I'm glad to see you're healing up well after the skin removal surgery. I know the black bodysuit helps a lot, huh? I've lost some weight too and that skin sag ain't no joke!"

In June 2025, all the '1000-Lb Sisters' fans saw Slaton hitting another milestone in her weight loss journey when she underwent skin removal surgery. With the help of the procedure, Slaton lost 15 pounds of excess skin. “I’m shocked. Like, I feel so weird. I don’t have my hanging b******* off my face. My bat wings are gone, too. And I look down and there’s not nothing there but my lap now. It’s gonna take a little while for me to get used to seeing myself like this," Slaton shared on the episode.

In recent years, Slaton has candidly spoken about the highs and lows of her health transformation. In an Instagram video uploaded last year, Slaton explained, “It’s not a diet, they say it’s a lifestyle change. It really is,” she said. “I had a lot of demons — inner demons that I had to fight. And I’m still fighting.” Slaton also shared some words of wisdom for those struggling and said, "You're not alone. You can do anything once you put your mind to it. Never give up."