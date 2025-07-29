This ‘Wheel of Fortune’ teacher didn’t win — but still left with a big check (and even bigger purpose)

A school teacher had impressed everyone making a big amount on ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ even though she did not win the game.

Not winning a game doesn’t mean you’re a loser. A perfect example came from 'Wheel of Fortune,' when a Michigan-based teacher appeared on the game show. That teacher is Eureka McCormick, who worked at Swartz Creek Community Schools in Flushing, Michigan, at the time of taping. She competed against Ryan Bast, a competitive tablescaper from San Diego, California, and Michelle Randall, a cheerleader and volleyball player from Texas, on the February 24 episode of the show.

In the early rounds, McCormick struggled, but she grabbed the $10,000 wedge after solving the fourth puzzle. The contestant in question went on to solve the “What are you doing?” puzzle, which was “Sitting at a standing desk.” Solving this puzzle earned her $14,550. As per the contestant, it was her passion to teach coding to the students. Talking to the host, Ryan Seacrest, McCormick also mentioned that she especially loves teaching it to girls and girls of color because coding is often seen as a skill that males primarily dominate, according to TV Insider. She also shared that in her free time, she enjoys line dancing and ballroom dancing.

But her winning streak didn’t last long. Bast soon took over, solving a puzzle and winning a whopping $18,790. Randall joined the scoreboard too, finishing third with $1,000. In the next round, Bast swept all three triple toss-up puzzles, adding $10,000 to his total. Randall solved the final puzzle after correctly guessing several key letters before the Final Spin. That win brought her total to $2,600. Bast then solved “Ladybugs and Butterflies,” boosting his already impressive total.

Although McCormick didn’t win, she still walked away with a big check. According to the outlet, she earned $14,550. Bast won the game that night with a total of $32,190. In third position, it was Randall who had won $2,600. Host Ryan Seacrest, who recently took over from longtime host Pat Sajak, told McCormick to “keep up the wonderful work.”

After the main game, Bast advanced to the Bonus Round. He chose the “What are you doing?” category, following which the Wheel gave him the letters “R, S, T, L, N, and E.” He added the letters “H, G, P, and O,” leaving the puzzle as “_ _ _ _NG _N _ _ L_.” The answer was “Buying in bulk,” but Bast wasn’t able to solve it within the 10-second time limit. Had he solved the puzzle, Bast would have won an additional $40,000.