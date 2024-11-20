How many children does Bekah Martinez have? ‘The Bachelor’ alum shares controversial meal rules for kids

Bekah Martinez has previously been bashed by fans for her strict parenting style

'The Bachelor' star Bekah Martinez recently shared her parenting approach on social media, offering insight into how she handles mealtimes with her three children, Ruth, Franklin, and her youngest son, born earlier this year. Martinez revealed that she encourages her kids to try less-preferred foods, like broccoli or sauerkraut, before being allowed their favorites, such as pasta or toast.

"For those who have asked how I get her to eat this kind of food—we just don’t give the kids many other options," Martinez explained. "We also do a lot of ‘once you finish your broccoli, you get pasta’ and ‘eat your sauerkraut, and I’ll get you toast.’ They don’t have to eat their broccoli or sauerkraut, but they don’t get anything else until they do. Sometimes there are meltdowns, but over time, it has made them more adventurous eaters."

Although this method can lead to some tough moments, Martinez believes it encourages her children to become more open to new foods by limiting their choices and promoting adventurous eating habits over time.

'The Bachelor’ alum Bekah Martinez admits being ‘sexually assaulted’ in front of her kids

Martinez admitted that she was sexually assaulted once, right in front of her children while she was taking a stroll with her neighbor. Taking to her Instagram, she shared the experience.

"I was just out taking a walk, looking like this, pushing my sleeping baby and holding hands with my toddler when a teenager skateboarded by and grabbed my ass,” Martinez captioned her photo. “I felt totally powerless as I screamed at him, 'THAT IS NOT OKAY. WTF IS WRONG WITH YOU?' I wanted to chase him down and pull him off his skateboard. Punch him in the back. Do something, anything to get through to him that what he did was so wrong.”

'The Bachelor' alum Bekah Martinez

How far did Bekah Martinez make it on ‘The Bachelor’?

Bekah Martinez was among the final 6 on season 22 of 'The Bachelor' and, though ended up meeting Arie Luyendyk Jr's hometown girls, was sent home via letter that week. Bekah Martinez met up with Arie after being eliminated, and they spoke with him about their relationship.

Even after being sent packing, her presence remained in the news, and later, she made an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' to depict her experience.