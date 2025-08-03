‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans called it the 'dumbest solve ever' — but contestant walked away with $71K prize

"I am so embarrassed for him!!" said a fan about a 'Wheel of Fortune' player's wrong answer

With a legacy of over 8,000 episodes, 'Wheel of Fortune' continues to make countless Americans richer. Most players give it their all in hopes of winning big, but some end up fumbling. In one such instance, a contestant's hilarious reactions took the internet by storm. Viewers were so baffled, many dubbed it the “dumbest solve” ever. But despite the major hiccup, the contestant had the last laugh as he walked away with a whopping $71,150 in winnings.

Vanna White and host Pat Sajak are inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame in Las Vegas.

(Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller)

During a 47th anniversary 'Wheel of Fortune' episode, it was a contestant named Shafi who grabbed major headlines for a hilarious wrong answer. Shafi had been doing well, winning prizes, but one hilarious mistake grabbed headlines, as per TV Insider. During a puzzle under the 'Song Lyrics' category, the board reads, "TH_S AND AS MADE FOR YOU AND ME," a nearly completed line from Woody Guthrie's iconic song 'This Land Is Your Land.'

With confidence, Shafi took a guess that had viewers stunned and amused: "This Band Has Made for You and Me." The moment instantly became a fan-favorite blooper, especially ironic on such a milestone episode. Fans flooded social media with reactions, calling the guess one of the worst in show history. A fan commented, "This might be the dumbest #WheelOfFortune solve ever. Straight fail," while another added, "OMG I am so embarrassed for him!! WTH!! How could he be so wrong!! So ridiculous!!" A fan remarked, "lmaooooooooooooooo whaaaaaat."

This might be the dumbest #WheelOfFortune solve ever. Straight fail.



https://t.co/FGN3a7dERS — Smashing Blumpkins (@fortylittleking) January 7, 2022

Despite the blunder, Shafi made it to the bonus round and took home $71,150, as per AOL. Another ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant, Will Jordan, also went viral for his hilarious wrong guess. The correct answer was "Give yourself a round of applause," but with just a few letters missing, the board reads, "___E OURSE_F A ROUN OF A___AUSE." Jordan confidently guessed, Treat yourself to a round of sausage," per NBC.

After fellow contestant Kitina Thomas correctly solved the puzzle, host Ryan Seacrest joined in the laughter, joking, "Will, I kind of like yours better. That sounds better than just clapping right now." Maggie Sajak, the show’s social correspondent, caught up with Jordan to discuss his viral “missolve.” Jordan reflected on his hilarious viral moment on Wheel of Fortune, admitting that nerves got the best of him. "I tell you, when the lights are on, and you know, the stars and Ryan Seacrest, Vanna White... I just went blank," he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

Despite the blunder, he kept a positive outlook, joking, "But if your dad, in retirement, is watching this show, maybe he cracks a beer and gets a laugh; it was worth it." Maggie assured him that her dad, former host Sajak, "would tune in to the episode." Meanwhile, Seacrest joined the video and even held up a cue card to autograph for Jordan's family. The show praised his good humor in a post, captioning it, "Playing 'Wheel of Fortune' on stage is a whole different ball game than playing at home, but Will was a great sport about his missolve!"