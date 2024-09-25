How did Vicky White die? Netflix’s 'Jailbreak: Love on the Run' traces a tragic and violent story

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Netflix is all set to roll out a new documentary titled 'Jailbreak: Love on the Run' on Wednesday, September 25, which will document the shocking jail escape of Casey White. The meticulous escape grabbed major headlines back in 2022 but what was more shocking was the fact that the prisoner escaped the four walls of prison with the help of Vicky White, a correctional officer at the Lauderdale County Jail in Alabama.

However, the astonishing revelations do not stop here, as soon as other startling facts emerge, causing quite a buzz on the internet. Now, with the release of 'Jailbreak: Love on the Run,' around the corner, let's discuss Vicky and the motive behind her helping a prisoner.

Did Vicky White help Casey White escape the jail?

Vicky White worked as a correctional officer at the Lauderdale County Jail in Alabama (YouTube/@netflix)

In a surprising turn of events, Vicky, 56, assisted Casey in escaping on April 29, 2022. Vicky purposefully brought Casey with her in the guise of a mental health assessment in court, which was never scheduled, per sey NBC. According to reports, a security video from that day shows Vicky and Casey heading to a shopping area, raising questions about her intentions. Later, it was confirmed that Vicky had helped Casey escape prison ahead of her retirement on May 1, which shocked her coworkers as it contradicted her good image.

Not only that but Vicky also sold her property in the weeks leading up to the escape for a sum far less than what the market would bear as it was worth $235,600, but she only sold it for a little over $95,000 as per All Thats Interesting. Reportedly, she also purchased a 2007 Ford Edge, which was one of the cars used in the escape.

Why did Vicky White help Casey White?

Casey White was romantically involved with a corrections office while serving his time (YouTube/@nbcnews)

Following the shocking escape, a protracted search was started, and it was later discovered that Vicky and Casey were secretly in a romantic relationship. Sgt. Matt Burbank of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office said that the surveillance video and recorded phone calls, including ones made on a burner phone, showed the couple having private chats, as per ABC News.

Authorities reportedly found 1,100 phone calls between them. Allegedly, long-divorced Vicky was having an affair when she used her power as the prison warden to control personnel and secure time for herself with Casey.

What happened to Vicky White?

A still from the trailer of 'Jailbreak: Love on the Run' (YouTube/@netflix)

On May 9, 2022, 11 days after the escape, police discovered Vicky and Casey near Evansville, Indiana. This sparked a vehicle chase that ultimately resulted in a collision. Vicky, who subsequently died in the hospital at the age of 56, suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as per The Sun US Edition.

Following Vicky's death, Casey was returned to jail and charged with first-degree prison escape and criminal murder. As part of the plea agreement, Casey's felony murder allegation was dropped on June 8, 2023, and he was sentenced to life in prison for prison escape.

How to stream 'Jailbreak: Love on the Run'?

A still from the trailer of 'Jail Break: Love on the Run' (YouTube/@netflix)

