Steve Harvey looked horrified when Ellen surprised him with an unexpected photo of his daughter

"I can't whoop him but if he ever turns around, I'm going to knock his a-s out," Harvey once said of Jordan.

Steve Harvey had a typical 'dad' moment while appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in 2022. The 'Family Feud' host was left red-faced when DeGeneres caught him off guard by revealing a steamy picture of his daughter Lori Harvey cozying on the lap of Michael B. Jordan, her former partner. During their fun interaction, the television host inquired if Jordan had spent Christmas with the Harvey family. When the veteran comedian confirmed, DeGeneres teased Harvey with the unseen photo, “Look at that, that’s happening in front of you?” “I’ve never seen that picture before… not really feeling that picture," a gobsmacked Harvey reacted. “I’m very uncomfortable with that picture right now,” he added, visibly humiliated.

"This is his second Christmas with us," Harvey meekly admitted after composing himself. "Is he a good gift giver?" DeGeneres prodded. At that moment the 'Celebrity Family Feud' host's face lit up, "That's why I like him," he praised Jordan. "That boy came through. He is trying to impress the family. I'm a father, so he bought me this big 100 [pack] cigar box of the most hard-to-get cigars. 100 of them in this big box, and he gave that to me." Harvey nonchalantly revealed, "He gave my wife some skis. Who does that?" he added. "The only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is because you want her to be your mother-in-law," he chuckled.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, CA. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by John Shearer)

Harvey added that he's "pulling" for the 'Creed' actor because he's "a really good guy" and "comes from a good family." However, like any protective father, he also expressed his concern. "At the same time, I got my eye on him," he admitted. "I can't whoop him but if he ever turns around, I'm going to knock his a-s out." The viral video has since garnered over 20 million views and fans loved the adorable dad moment, "His facial expression when he saw Jordan and his daughter," an online user mocked. "Ellen has a talent for making people feel uncomfortable," a viewer pointed out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HELLO! Canada Magazine (@hellocanadamag)

However, a few fans did not support DeGeneres' actions. "Ellen is almost always a malicious person. She chose that picture for a very specific reason: to encourage a very specific response. As a father, showing a sexually provocative picture doesn't feel nice because it contradicts the purity of your love for your daughter and distorts it. Remember, he raised her; that's his little girl," a disgruntled netizen wrote. Lori and Jordan started dating in 2020; the couple made the news Instagram official in 2021, and they were seen painting the town red with their PDA on several occasions. "They have gotten serious quickly. It's obvious that they don't want to be apart," a source told People back then.

People reported Harvey openly approved of his daughter's relationship with the 'Wakanda Forever' actor. However, the relationship did not last long; Lori and Jordan went through a traumatizing public breakup in June 2022. Reports suggested that the model/influencer wasn't ready to commit; she "realized that they weren't on the same page" while she and Jordan "were making plans for their future," a close source told People. In 2023, while appearing on the ‘Today with Hoda & Jenna’ show, Harvey explained that although he was sad about the couple's split, he couldn't give much advice to his daughter because she was an adult and a public figure.