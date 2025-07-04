Backstreet Boys singer admits he didn't want son to audition for ‘American Idol’ for one relatable reason

Baylee Littrell turned heads when he entered 'American Idol' not because of his talent but rather his legacy. Dubbed as "nepo baby" throughout the season, the 22-year-old carried his father Brian's name forward with his musical career. "I believe I get my voice from my dad, and hopefully I can do him justice today," he said before the audition. Baylee impressed the judges with his original faith-based numbers, and Carrie Underwood soon took him under her wings. The young musician cleared the live rounds till he found himself eliminated after reaching the top 20. Recently, Brian, his father and a member of the coveted Backstreet Boys band, expressed that initially he didn't want to watch his only son on the show.

“It wasn’t my idea, actually,” Brian explained. “To be honest with you, I didn’t want him to do it at first, but they courted him for a couple of years. They were like, ‘Come and audition,’ and he was like, ‘Nah.’ I don’t think he was ready at that time, but he did well. He stepped up. He’s super professional. He’s just a great individual. He’s just a great person. He has a heart of gold, and he’s super talented.” The devoted dad instantly teared up recalling his son's journey on the singing show, and also took the opportunity to give a quick shoutout to his latest single, 'Hey Jesus.'

"Top 20 isn’t a bad thing out of 124,000. Let me just take this shameless plug really quick: His first single comes out [July 24]. It’s called ‘Hey Jesus.’ Check that out,” he said. Meanwhile, Baylee was clearly heartbroken after his elimination since he posted an emotional message on Instagram right after his exit. "My American Idol journey has come to an end. Thank you so much to all that supported me this season. I love you all," he said. Brian didn't waste time showcasing support for his son.

“Bubba, I am and always will be in your corner,” he wrote in the comments. “You’d [sic] are so strong and so very talented, and inspire me every day. It’s never the end, only the beginning for so many to be blessed by your gifts….. You killed it last night.” After lauding Baylee's performances, Underwood had to take a tough call during the elimination round. She later revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she was expecting Brian to be 'mad' at her for harshly judging his son. “Don’t think it didn’t cross my mind,” she candidly told the publication.

However, she also gushed about being a Baylee fan since day one, “Like, the talent is insane!” she explained. “And somebody’s … gotta be voted off, so," she continued before adding. “I’ve been a Baylee fan since the first time we heard him sing,” Underwood reacted. For the unversed, Baylee happens to be a child prodigy who first debuted his music skills by opening arena shows for 'Backstreet Boys' at the age of nine. At thirteen, he starred in the famed Broadway musical titled 'Disaster' and by 2019, he dropped his first album '770 Country.'