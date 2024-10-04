'Hold Your Breath' is a downer for anyone expecting blood and gore, but here's why this horror is unmissable

Sarah Paulson's 'Hold Your Breath' keeps audiences on the edge of their seats throughout

OKLAHOMA, PANHANDLE: 'Hold Your Breath', the latest thriller from Hulu, transports us back to 1933 Oklahoma during the Dust Bowl, where survival is a matter of sheer willpower. The film centers on Margaret (Sarah Paulson), a mother fiercely protecting her two daughters while battling grief, harsh elements, and an unsettling sense of dread. From the very first scene, you can practically feel the dust seeping through your skin. The suffocating atmosphere is ever-present, not just a background but an active character in this story of survival.

Paulson’s Margaret is a woman on the brink, with her husband away, building bridges in hopes of earning enough to keep their family afloat. She’s left alone with her daughters Rose (Amiah Miller) and Ollie (Alona Jane Robbins), the youngest of whom is deaf. The loss of her third daughter, Ava, haunts Margaret like the relentless dust storms that suffocate their farm. Every night, she takes sleeping pills to ease her nightmares, yet nothing seems to prevent her from sinking deeper into her psychological abyss.

Zoe White's cinematography in 'Hold Your Breath' sets a new standard for modern visual storytelling

A still from 'Hold Your Breath' (@hulu)

Something is unsettling about how the dust creeps into every frame of this film. Cinematographer Zoe White masterfully captures the air itself as dangerous, shimmering with tiny particles that never quite settle. You can feel Margaret's paranoia mounting as she fights not only the elements but her mind. Every shot subtly conveys that something isn’t quite right. Directors Karrie Crouse and Will Joines capture this tension beautifully, giving us moments that crawl under our skin without the need for traditional jump scares.

Sarah Paulson delivers a nail-biting performance as a mother on the edge in 'Hold Your Breath'

A still from 'Hold Your Breath' (@hulu)

At the heart of 'Hold Your Breath' is Paulson’s stunning performance. She anchors the film with a complex portrayal of a mother unraveling under pressure. Margaret is protective and resilient but also fragile, haunted by the death of her daughter and the weight of keeping her remaining children safe. Paulson uses every flicker of her eyes, and every tremor in her voice to communicate the quiet terror of a woman losing her grip on reality. As the film progresses, her performance walks the tightrope between desperation and madness, making it impossible to look away.

The tension escalates when Wallace (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), a mysterious drifter, arrives at the family’s isolated farm. He claims to be a preacher sent to check on them, but something about him feels off. He possesses Margaret’s husband’s jacket and a letter, yet his true motives remain unclear for much of the film. His presence is both comforting and menacing, and Moss-Bachrach effortlessly plays on this ambiguity, making you question whether he’s a savior or something far more sinister.

'Hold Your Breath' boldly redefines the horror genre, departing from traditional tropes

A still from 'Hold Your Breath' (@hulu)

The film doesn't rely heavily on traditional horror tropes but instead builds its tension through psychological terror. There’s a quiet, creeping sense of doom that never really goes away, and it’s made all the more potent by the dust storms that regularly sweep through the farm, turning everything into a swirling nightmare. As Margaret’s mental state deteriorates, the lines between reality and delusion blur. Is Wallace a genuine healer, or is he the embodiment of the terrifying 'Grey Man' her daughters read about in their storybook? The film keeps you guessing until the very end.

One of the most striking aspects of 'Hold Your Breath' is its attention to detail in depicting the setting. The Dust Bowl era is portrayed with gritty realism. Everything about this world feels oppressive—the dust, the heat, the isolation. Margaret’s home is sparse, and the production design mirrors the barren landscape that seems to swallow her whole. The visuals serve as a constant reminder of how little separates the characters from complete ruin.

Despite its haunting atmosphere, 'Hold Your Breath' falters with repetitive suspense and overused visuals

A still from 'Hold Your Breath' (@hulu)

Despite these strengths, the film does stumble at times. The middle section feels a bit drawn out, with some moments of suspense losing their punch due to repetition. The dust storms, while visually stunning, are used a little too frequently as a tool to heighten the drama. After a while, the effect loses its shock value, becoming predictable rather than unsettling. However, when the film leans into its quieter moments—Margaret’s subtle breakdowns, the uneasy calm before the next storm—it shines.

In the end, 'Hold Your Breath' is a slow-burn thriller that thrives on atmosphere and performance. While its scares are more psychological than physical, it’s Paulson’s portrayal of a mother on the edge that makes the film worth watching. The film might not be for everyone—it’s more about mood than action—but for those who appreciate a well-crafted psychological drama, 'Hold Your Breath' delivers a haunting, memorable experience.